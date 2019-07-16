Republican Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen has launched a political action committee to help defend the GOP majority as Democrats push to take the lower chamber in 2020.
Bonnen, an Angleton Republican, has started the group, Texas Leads, with $3 million from his campaign account, his team announced Monday. The political action committee will focus exclusively on reelecting GOP members to the House — a move consistent with Bonnen’s insistence that incumbents do not campaign against one another.
“The 86th legislative session was hailed as one of the most successful sessions in modern history,” Bonnen said in a news release. “What we accomplished would not have been possible without the Republican members of the Texas House who fought tirelessly to get smart, conservative policies over the finish line. If we are to continue building upon these successes in future legislative sessions, we must do everything in our power to reelect the Republican legislators who made them a reality.”
Bonnen’s announcement comes as Democrats, bullish from gains made in 2018, seek to capitalize on that momentum and potentially flip the 150-member House in 2020. To do that, Democrats would need to hold on to the 12 House seats the party picked up in 2018 and flip nine additional seats currently held by Republicans.
Texas Leads is expected to be mainly a fundraising vehicle for now. The speaker’s team said the $3 million was an initial investment, and there will be an “ongoing commitment” by Bonnen to support the PAC. Bonnen’s campaign account took in nearly $4 million last year after he emerged as the presumptive next speaker, and reports due later Monday will reveal how much he raised at the end of June.
As the session wound down, Bonnen emphasized he did not want House incumbents from either party to campaign against colleagues.
