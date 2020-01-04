ANGLETON — Sufferers of metabolic syndrome, a combination of medical conditions that makes it difficult to lose weight, can join together during a fitness class specially designed just for their chemistry.
Metabolic syndrome applies to someone who has any three of five medical conditions — diabetes or pre-diabetes, gather fat around the belly, and have high blood pressure, cholesterol or triglycerides.
Classes will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 and Feb. 6 and 20 at the Gathering Place in Angleton, 200 E. Mulberry St.
The course is free with a $15 materials fee and classes require preregistration. Classes are limited to 10 people.
“I originally read a clinical trial and study in December of 2018 and it had just been published,” said program creator Brenda Maust, who also founded The Gathering Place. “And these doctors said metabolic syndrome was the No. 1 risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular disease and more. Everything we do in the Gathering Place has to do with dementia. I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, we have not touched on this in any of our educational programs.’”
Working through a seven-week program, Maust developed an interactive, educational course for those with metabolic syndrome and said the clients thoroughly enjoyed learning.
“I think most of the participants thought it was successful,” Maust said. “We have a very strong support group. We make this commitment to them that we will be with (them) through this whole process. We don’t tell people what they have to do; we tell them what science is telling us and we give them options.”
Working with a trainer over several weeks, classes are intimate and supportive, with several areas of education, program trainer Dennis Hastings said.
“When you look at all the metabolic components that go into Alzheimer’s, teaching this kind of a class is so wonderful because there’s a small group, it’s very interactive and what I’ve come to find is that (participants) are so prepared when they come.”
Hastings has more than 37 years of medical experience and also directs brain camps for The Gathering Place.
“I think what I’m doing right now is helping spread the word about how nutrition, exercise and exercising your brain is very important in maintaining overall health,” he said. “Right now, we’re gearing up for the next class. People need to be aware that organic brain disease is all metabolically combined — it’s about a lot of different things — I think that’s something that really needs to be stressed.”
To register for the class or for information, call Maust at 979-849-5051.
