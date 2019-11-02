JONES CREEK — Riding floats and carrying signs, Brazosport ISD students took to the streets this week to proclaim to the community their commitment to living a drug-free life.
Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy held its annual Red Ribbon Week parade Friday, where preschool students rode on a firetruck, while students from kindergarten through sixth grade climbed onto trailers lined with hay bales.
Floats were decorated according to each grade level’s theme. A select group of fifth- and sixth-grade students in Brazosport ISD’s LEOs (Leaders that are Educated and are Overachievers) and PEARLs (Poise Elegance Attentiveness Responsible Leaders) programs walked the parade route with Officer Kim Crummett carrying handmade signs.
Students received their red ribbons before the parade, so the ribbons wouldn’t get lost during the week, school counselor Danielle McDonald said. This year they also received a pencil.
The event is part of a national program organized by the National Family Partnership that focuses on getting students to pledge to a drug-free life, the organization’s website states.
Students from each grade level carried signs, and students and teachers chanted about the benefits of staying drug-free.
The whole community gets involved, McDonald said. Parents from each grade level decorated and brought trailers for the school to use. Police and fire department vehicles blocked off the parade route, and local residents came out to watch.
“The kids just love it,” McDonald said. “A lot of kids haven’t had a chance to be in a parade, and we do it up just like an actual parade.”
McDonald does lessons with each grade during Red Ribbon Week. This year, topics included the dangers of vaping and prescription drug safety. Fourth-graders get to be part of the CHICKEN Club, at which point they start to learn about different types of drugs and things they might see in middle and high school, she said.
“No other campus is set up like us, so it’s interesting doing the different lessons with the different grade levels,” McDonald said.
Lessons from school administrators are having an impact, students said.
“I have learned that even though some people do drugs, they’re still a normal person and you treat them with respect,” fifth-grader Lane Hayes said. He walked the parade route as an LEO with the PEARLs and carried a handmade sign.
“My favorite part was getting to walk and show our posters, and show people how we are drug-free,” he said.
Red Ribbon Week has a different theme every day, and the kids get very into it, McDonald said.
Fifth- and sixth-grade student council members help McDonald decide daily themes by voting. Grade-level parade themes change from year to year.
“It’s a full week of fun, but we want it to be more than fun,” McDonald said. “We want it to be meaningful for the kids and start having those conversations about drug awareness, because it’s just such a big issue.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.