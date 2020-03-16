Coronavirus has given parents other things to worry about than just protecting themselves and their children from the disease — who can provide care during an unplanned break from school and how to keep boredom at bay.
All Southern Brazoria County school districts canceled classes this week and many child care centers followed suit. That has left working parents scrambling for someone who can take care of their children.
“I think that is a huge concern with schools closing,” said mom Lauralee Ellis. “A lot of people can’t afford to stay home with their kids and don’t have people to watch them … so they don’t have a choice but to stay.”
Ellis’ 2-month-old daughter and 5-year-old son attend Little Tykes in Clute, a day care that has decided to remain open for now, she said. They’re lucky the facility is staying open, because a lot of local day cares aren’t, and she and her husband both work full time, she said.
“If we had to stay home because the day care is closed — it’s gonna hurt financially,” Ellis said.
In the event Little Tykes closes, Ellis is able to work from home with her job, but in the event of a quarantine or everything deciding to close completely, that would change, she said.
Judith McElya, owner of Little Hands Academy in Angleton, decided to close her facility until March 30, a decision she did not take lightly, she said.
“Like many families, we are experiencing difficulty maintaining supplies of sanitizers, wipes and other materials necessary to keep our staff and children safe,” McElya said in a note to parents.
Natalie Martinets, owner of the Lake Jackson Child Care Center, chose to keep her facility open for both her employees and clients..
“Parents have to go to work; my girls need to work,” Martinets said.
They are “steady cleaning,” and trying to sanitize every day instead of every other day in response to COVID-19 — though some rooms are sanitized daily already, she said.
While it would be pretty impossible to limit the contact between children, administrators watch them to make sure there aren’t any runny noses or signs of illness, Martinets said.
“Fever’s usually the main thing,” she said. “If anybody has a fever or something, they’re out of here, and they can’t come back. They have to be fever free for 24 hours.”
“We try to stay open for the parents because we know they have to work and as long as we can be here, we’ll be here,” Martinets said.
Little Tykes also is cleaning everything and urging parents to keep sick children at home — which is typical for a day care, Ellis said.
While she’s not taking her children out in public, such as to the grocery store, as a precaution, she’s not particularly worried about her kids being at day care and knows the virus could be passed anywhere, she said.
“I could get it and pass it on to my kids, so I’m not necessarily worried about them catching it at day care specifically,” she said.
For now, Ellis’ biggest concern is the aftermath and the way people are acting, she said. She and her family spent the weekend in San Antonio and had to buy formula and diapers there because they didn’t know what would still be available here, she said.
For parents with babies, it’s harder to find formula, Ellis said.
“If they can’t find the food they need because people are stockpiling everything, what does that say for our community?” she asked. “And if they’re taking food out of babies’ mouths, how are they gonna act toward adults?”
Like Ellis, Abbey Whitney’s concern is not the virus as much as it is having enough food to get through it.
“The fact that people are going crazy and hoarding as much as they can grab off the shelves at the grocery store is just completely unnecessary,” Whitney said. “They’re not leaving anything behind for the people that just want to get their normal stuff that they need to get.”
Whitney is not taking any more precautions than normal because everything she uses to clean is already some kind of a disinfectant, she said.
“If we do get it, I’m not real concerned about it because we’re a healthy family anyways, so I know we’ll be OK,” she said.
Whitney is a stay-at-home mom of two boys, ages 10 and 2, who have outside toys to play with and plenty of things to keep them busy while schools are closed, she said.
Books are a good way to occupy children’s time and minds while they’re out of school, Whitney said.
Brazoria County libraries have suspended all programming for the time being, but as of Saturday evening, libraries were expected to remain open and operating on their regular schedules, said Lisa Loranc, library director for the Brazoria County Library System.
For patrons who are not feeling well or are concerned about COVID-19, Loranc encouraged them to take advantage of the libraries’ digital services, including books and audiobooks, TV and movies, music and digital newspapers and magazines.
