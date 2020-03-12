More than half a dozen Texas universities announced Wednesday they would extend students’ spring breaks and start switching to online classes, joining a swelling group of colleges across the country taking steps to prepare their campuses for the novel coronavirus.
Trinity University is transitioning to remote teaching for the remainder of the spring semester and permanently closing residence halls beginning Monday. Students who are unable to return to a permanent residence can apply for an exemption, though “many on-campus services may be significantly limited.” All university athletics events after March 22 will be canceled for the rest of the semester.
“We believe that making this decision now will provide the most orderly transition and protect our Trinity family from potential exposure to the virus, especially since many of us have traveled far and wide over spring break,” a letter from Trinity President Danny J. Anderson said. “Experts tell us that this illness has the potential to spread quickly, and social distancing appears to be one of the most effective ways to slow the virus’s advance,” the letter said.
There are no known cases of the disease at Trinity, in San Antonio.
Most Texas institutions extending their breaks said they plan to use the extra time to prepare faculty for teaching online. Many have canceled events, prohibited large gatherings, stepped up their sanitation measures, and restricted university-sponsored travel.
Some, like Trinity, cited the unique challenges universities face in managing contagious disease, particularly in the face of an upcoming break.
The University of Houston has canceled classes for the week of March 16, and will begin hosting them remotely starting March 23. Students have been asked to stay home, though university housing and dining services will be “open for student residents who need it.”
“Sanitization and hygiene protocols will be escalated,” the university’s website says. Faculty and staff are permitted to work from home if they are able to perform their jobs remotely.
Baylor President Linda Livingstone announced spring break will be extended one week and classes will be provided exclusively online for two weeks after, from March 23 to April 3.
Residence halls and designated dining facilities will be open during the next three weeks, but the university has asked students to “determine whether their campus or permanent residence is safest.”
There are no reported coronavirus cases at Baylor.
Prairie View A&M University will suspend classes until March 23, and students are “encouraged” to remain off campus during that time. Faculty will spend the week of March 16 undergoing training on remote learning platforms.
Texas A&M University-San Antonio extended its spring break through March 22, and said classes will be delivered online for at least one week after. School officials will determine if remote instruction should continue, and faculty and staff will spend the extended break preparing for it.
The campus will remain open and operating normally. Students who live on campus will still be able to return Monday as planned, according to a press release.
However, the university will also temporarily cancel large gatherings and events, limit university-sponsored travel, and prepare employees for working remotely.
The University of Texas at San Antonio, which is extending its spring break through the week of March 15, is using the extra time to “prepare its campuses against the threat of coronavirus while ensuring the academic progress of its students,” according to its website. Campuses will remain open during the extended break and after.
After classes resume March 23, they will be taught online until at least April 13.
