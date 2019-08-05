CLUTE — Stuffed full of school supplies, 800 backpacks will be given away to children and teenagers in need of help before the start of the school year at the Brazoria County Dream Center’s annual Back 2 School Bash.
Along with the backpacks, students will receive food, new shoes and gym bags full of hygiene supplies. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday and continues from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Brazoria Dream Center, 792 S. Brazosport Blvd., Clute.
Backpacks include earbuds, tissue paper, folders, pens and paper.
About 455 students are already signed up to get supplies Friday but people can still attend Saturday on a first-come, first-serve basis said Terri Willis, executive director of the Brazoria County Dream Center.
Parents will have to bring documentation including a birth certificate for children, photo ID, home address and annual income, Willis said.
With more than 20 items in each backpack, the center is able to help students from six school districts, Willis said.
“That’s what we try to get for those schools,” she said. “We do it by grade.”
Helping students Pre-K through high school, this allows parents to not have to worry about the hectic first week of school and spending more money, Willis said.
“That is to help the parents throughout the week,” she said. “The first day is very hard. It is pretty intense for them.”
The dream goes above and beyond with their back to school bash, Brazosport ISD spokeswoman Karla Christman said.
“Every year the dream center does more than just step up,” she said. “We are grateful for their help. The dream center, they really are wonderful.”
School can be costly for parents and the Dream Center wants to provide a helping hand, Willis said.
“When school happens, it takes the extra that they don’t have,” she said. “They just don’t have the extra.”
For more information, call the dream center at 979-388-0280.
