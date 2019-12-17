WEST COLUMBIA
As a former homeless veteran himself, Cliff Robertson knew the need The Warriors Refuge could help fill in the community.
“About 10 years ago, I spent 120 days in a veterans homeless shelter,” Robertson said. “I needed a place to start over.”
That shelter provided that, he said, and now he wants to offer the same opportunity to veterans in West Columbia and surrounding areas.
In June, Robertson bought the property at 212 Veterans Park Drive from Sandy Weems, who had a similar vision, Robertson said.
Some veterans already were staying at the former nursing home, but Robertson and numerous volunteers transformed it into a shelter and long-term facility that now has 22 residents, he said. After renovations are complete, it will have capacity for more than 100, Robertson said.
Warriors Refuge offers licensed professional counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues veterans might face, whether or not they are staying at the refuge, Administrator Pam Pitts said. The refuge also helps veterans with training for and obtaining jobs, finding housing and overcoming addiction, she said.
In the future, Stephen F. Austin Community Health Network and Brazos Place will take over a wing of the building to permanently offer veterans health care and drug and alcohol rehabilitation, Robertson said.
After the facility and staff spent the latter half of this year “getting our feet underneath us,” they had a grand opening event Dec. 7 as somewhat of a coming out party and way to fundraise, Robertson said.
That is when Navy veteran Bob Meier discovered the center and began volunteering, he said. He understands it can be tough for veterans to afford an apartment and utilities on their own, even if they have an income.
There are options for veterans at Warriors Refuge, including a free place to stay with a shelter setup and larger rooms for rent at reasonable rates that help the refuge fund counseling and other services, Meier said.
They also offer a kitchen for residents to do their own cooking, he said, and many sitting areas to read, play games, socialize and talk.
Chatting is one of the most important things that happens at Warriors Refuge, Robertson said.
“We spend a lot of time talking and talking them through it,” he said.
Military service often results in trauma, and veterans are typically not quick to ask for help overcoming it, Robertson said.
“When you go to war, it does change you,” he said. “It has a deep psychological impact. A lot of times, you don’t realize it at first.”
Along with PTSD, veterans suffer from survivor remorse, which can spiral into deep depression and dark thoughts, Robertson said. That sometimes leads to self-medication with drugs or alcohol, he said.
“The beautiful thing is there are very real answers,” Robertson said.
The refuge helps veterans discover those answers and provides a layer of “we gotcha and it’s gonna be OK,” he said.
What Robertson wants veterans to know is, “You’re not alone. We’ve got a place for you, and we’re going to see you through this.”
To learn more about the refuge, visit thewarriorsrefuge.us.
