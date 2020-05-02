ANGLETON — Brazoria County prisoners again made up the bulk of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, the most coming from Rosharon’s C.T. Terrell Unit, which reported 14 new positive tests.
The C.T. Terrell Unit had one man test positive in his 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, five in their 60s, and one in his 70s, according to county numbers.
“You have people in close confines and it’s ripe for a virus to spread,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The cases are evidently community-spread, Sebesta said, and could have been brought into the prison by asymptomatic staff members.
“It’s hard to tell at this point,” Sebesta said.
Prison employees live in all surrounding areas, Sebesta said, making it especially difficult to tell where the cases are coming from.
“The employees live in the entire region, they live in Brazoria, Matagorda, Harris, they live all over,” Sebesta said.
Other prison cases were reported out of Rosharon’s Darrington Unit, with four prisoners to test positive, including two men in their 30s, and two in their 40s and the Clemens Unit in Brazoria had one prisoner test positive in his 30s, county numbers said.
Two new cases were reported out of Lake Jackson from one man in his 20s and one woman in her 40s. Pearland also reported two cases from a woman and a man in their 50s. Manvel reported one man in his 40s tested positive.
This brings the active case count to 260 people, with a total of 537 cases reported in Brazoria County overall.
“Everyone needs to continue to social distance, wash your hands, and if people are sick, they shouldn’t go to work, and if you feel like you are symptomatic, you need to go and get a test,” Sebesta said.
People still need to be cognizant that this is a public health emergency, Sebesta said.
One person was reported to have recovered.
“It’s always good to see recoveries,” Sebesta said.
Six people have died from COVID-19 complications in the county.
Brazos Mall remains closed
The Brazos Mall in Lake Jackson chose to delay its limited opening to May 8 to restaff and restock inventory, General Manager Barry Smith said.
Some, but not all, of the retailers in the mail were ready for the reopening and thought next week would be a more appropriate time, Smith said.
“The retailers need time to regroup staff and organize their inventory,” Smith said.
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that select businesses, including shopping malls, could open up to 25 percent capacity Friday.
Curbside pickup for select stores and restaurants will continue as it has been, Smith said.
Hours will be shortened to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, he said.
Community Health Network TO OFFER mobile testing in Sweeny, LAKE JACKSON
Community Health Network will offer mobile COVID-19 testing in Lake Jackson and Sweeny starting next week, the network announced.
Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St. The testing will also be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the hospital.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 12, the mobile testing will be at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. It will be there again May 13 through 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People must be screened before being tested by contacting the Community Health Network call center at 281-824-1480 to receive a patient ID, the release said. That patient ID will be required before the test is conducted. People coming to the fairgrounds for testing are asked to park in the “green lot” before entering the test center.
Brazoria County, Homeland Preparedness Project, Sweeny Community College and Brazosport College partnered with Community Health Network to have the free mobile coronavirus testing.
“This is a continuation of our collaboration with Brazoria County to provide testing to our residents of Brazoria county,” Community Health Network Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said. “We hope to increase testing in the area and we hope to increase testing as long as there is a need.”
A lot of activity is still occurring at the Angleton testing site, Pabst said, but the organization is wanting to meet needs in other areas as well.
“We wanted to have testings in different areas of the county,” Pabst said. “That’s why we are reaching out to Lake Jackson and Sweeny.”
Community Health Network is prepared to respond to any questions from community members wanting coronavirus testing. Anyone may call the CHN Call Center at 281-824-1480 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with any questions.
For information, call 281-824-1480 or visit www.mychn.org.
