PEARLAND — Two law enforcement officers who rushed into a burning home to rescue a woman inside will recover from the smoke inhalation that resulted, officials said.
A Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputy and Texas Department of Public Safety trooper were among those who responded to a fire alarm at a home in the 3800 block of Abbeywood Drive in the Silverlake subdivision about 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to sheriff’s records. They ran into the home to bring out a woman trapped inside, then went back in believing the woman’s husband remained in the home, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
“There was some confusion as to whether or not the husband was actually out of the home,” Snelgrove said. “The wife did not know that he had gone out the front, so when they spoke with her, she was under the impression he may have still been in the home.”
Finding no one inside, the two officers exited the house, Snelgrove said.
“Nobody wants to go into a burning house, believe me,” Sheriff Charles Wagner said. “There’s times when you have to, and that’s what the deputy and the trooper did.
“That’s what they do, is what’s called for at the moment.”
Both officers inhaled a lot of smoke and were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Southeast for treatment, Snelgrove said. Authorities declined to release their names.
The trooper was released Tuesday morning and will be fine, DPS Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
“Nobody was burned or anything like that,” he said.
The deputy remained under observation in the hospital’s intensive care unit, but is expected to recover, Snelgrove said.
“We’re all just praying for a speedy recovery for our veteran deputy,” Snelgrove said. “He put his life on the line along with the highway patrolman to ensure the safety of the residents.”
The homeowners were not injured, but the property damage is extensive, Snelgrove said.
“The garage is gonna be a total loss, along with some vehicles,” he said. “There’s some damage to the main house as well from radiant heat and smoke.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office.
