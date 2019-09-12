BRAZORIA — Shaking their hips and grooving to the music, the Brazoria Heritage Foundation’s latest fundraising event will feature a 1950s and ’60s rock ‘n’ roll tribute band.
“Shake Rattle and Roll” starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Reserved seating is available with tickets at $17 in advance and $20 at the door.
The fundraiser will be the foundation’s third time having the group in the city, president David Jordan said.
“It is an entertainment group that travels,” he said. “They are a fairly well-known group. It really is a pretty good tourist attraction.”
The heritage foundation typically has several entertainment events throughout the year that use the Brazoria Civic Center’s facilities, and the proceeds go right back to the organization, Jordan said.
“Those proceeds help us with the maintenance and the upkeep of the complex,” he said.
While entertaining crowds is a big focus of the night, conveying the organization’s purpose to more people in the county also will be at the forefront, said Judy Gifford, treasurer of the Brazoria Heritage Foundation.
“Without Brazoria, there would be no Texas,” she said. “It is a very vital part of the birth of Texas and people don’t understand how vital this area is.”
The foundation is self-supporting, a fact not known to all residents, Gifford said.
“We are all private donation,” she said. “We depend on private donations to survive for support.”
The foundation, which formed in 2004 to save the old Brazoria Elementary School from being torn down, is a vital asset in the community to promote the history of Brazoria, Jordan said.
“We actually, as far as bringing people to the area, we are very important,” he said. “We promote the heritage and the history of Brazoria.”
For information, call 979-345-3335.
