Operators of local recreation and fitness centers are taking extra steps to reduce the risk of community spread of the coronovirus, they said, while providing a sense of normalcy to their regular customers.
“We are doing our due diligence keeping our gym as clean as possible,” Lake Jackson Family Fitness Corporate Director Crystal Lezak said. “I’m more impressed by the way our members have taken the extra precautions of wiping down after every workout and washing their hands more often.”
Keeping gyms and fitness centers as sanitary as possible has become an all-time concern for local gyms and fitness centers in southern Brazoria County and the country in general, representatives said.
“We have our cleaning crew that comes in every night and we have medicated wipes throughout the gym so we’re constantly wiping down our equipment every 30 minutes,” Powerhouse Gym Personal Training Manager and Public Affairs Specialist Stephen Oglesby said. “We don’t want to panic, but we want to make sure people are making the extra effort to make sure everything is clean.”
Powerhouse employees can deal only with what they can control, and keeping equipment clean and free of germs is one of those, Oglesby said. One particular piece of equipment requires special attention because many people don’t realize how quickly it can collect germs, he said.
“One effort we’ve really tried to crack down on is the dumbbells, Oglesby said. “Everyone thinks the dirtiest part of the gym would be the bathrooms, but it’s actually the dumbbells. They switch around from person to person all the time, and you can’t control if other people don’t wash their hands.”
The Freeport Recreational Center opted to shut down entirely through March 30, and the Lake Jackson Recreation Center will remain closed until March 22. The parks and golf courses in both cities will remain open, officials said.
“This isn’t a major problem, but we don’t want it to become a major problem,” Freeport City Manager Timothy Kelty said. “We want to maximize the public safety and health of our residents and employees.”
The Angleton Recreational Center’s pool will be closed through March 22, but everything else will be available at this time.
Those facilities remaining open sought to assure people they will provide a safe place to work out and bring their families.
“We are disinfecting twice a day all equipment and facilities for your safety. Of course, we encourage frequent hand washing and use of our disinfecting wipes for machines,” Family Fitness owner Kay Aplin said in a news release. “Our team is keeping a critical eye on the current situation and we welcome your family and friends. We are aware of the school closings in our area and will be here to help you and your children to have a great experience.”
