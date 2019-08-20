ANGLETON
For the second year in a row, Chinese alligators hatched in Brazoria County, which makes the second time in almost 20 years the endangered animals have successfully bred in the United States — but this year their numbers tripled.
While two of the rare reptiles hatched last year at the local Crocodile Encounter wildlife park in Angleton, six have successfully hatched this year.
As wildlife park director Chris Dieter inched closer and closer to a female Chinese alligator’s nest, she stood on guard and swam toward the mound of packed mulch instinctively.
While Chinese alligators, one of the rarest animals in the world, Dieter said, are unusually fierce protectors of their young, this particular mother gator had nothing to worry about — Dieter had collected her eggs and kept them safely in an incubator until six hatch successfully last week.
“It’s really about creating a situation where they can feel at home,” Dieter said of the successful breeding. “It’s about providing all they need.”
With Texas’ hot climate, vegetation and warm water, the animals at the park have thrived, creating breeding grounds that feel natural, Dieter said.
“Though people can be successful breeding some species indoors or up North, it’s a little trickier than having them outside in a natural environment.” Gen Anderson, general curator at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in Florida previously told The Facts.
The St. Augustine animal park was the last successful breeder of the Chinese alligator in 2002 before Dieter partnered with the Bronx Zoo last year, The Facts reported.
Over the past 15 years, Dieter has grown what he thought of as an educational animal experience into a massive tourism attraction that brings visitors from New Zealand, Europe and all over the United States.
The draw lies in the rare species of animals, but also in the education provided during guided tours, Dieter said.
“This was really never supposed to be what it is now,” he said. “We always emphasized education and animal welfare, and it kind of just grew from there.”
His 23-acre property is home to more than 18 species of alligators and crocodiles. He has four large indoor facilities with plans to develop the property even further. Dieter plans to provide more housing for the reptiles during winter months, he said.
While his love of animals developed into an educational and profitable business, he also partners with organizations that provide him with valuable tools and resources to successfully breed rare and endangered species of crocodiles and alligators.
“We’re careful about who we partner with because we want to preserve animal welfare first,” Dieter said.
Having worked with the Smithsonian National Zoo as well as the Bronx Zoo, Dieter said he has specific goals in mind when raising endangered species, the most important being education to those in the community.
“We see about 100,000 people here annually,” Dieter said. The facilities remain open in the winter, he said.
With the Chinese alligators being so new, they’ll remain in a safe space closed off to predators until they’re mature enough to move to a larger facility, Dieter said.
At one week old, the creatures are only a few inches long but they could grow up to 5 feet in length, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo.
The mother Chinese alligator, aptly named Mulan after the Disney character, is 9 years old, Dieter said. Her male counterpart, Mushu, also from the same movie, is in his 40s, but the alligators could live into their 70s with proper care, Dieter said.
“She could produce up to 150 offspring in her lifetime,” Dieter said. “It’s just really cool how this has all worked out,” he added.
And when these creatures start escaping, we will have another "Florida Everglades" situation on our hands!
