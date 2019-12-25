LAKE JACKSON — One of the common characteristics about life in Brazoria County is the emphasis on community. This rings true for the residents of Cardinal Street, where it’s all about family and friends, especially around the holidays.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Cardinal Street’s popular holiday attraction, “Christmas Around the World.”
The tradition of decorating the yards on Cardinal Street with white lights and wooden signs to reflect how Christmas is celebrated in different countries began in 1969 with a group of teachers who lived on the street and were accustomed to putting together bulletin boards.
The idea originated with a small booklet printed by the Brazosport Savings and Loan Association, according to Jean Sanders, who has lived on Cardinal Street since the tradition was born. The booklet gives simple, colorful illustrations and short descriptions of different Christmas traditions.
“We used to have a lot of those, and over the years we’ve dwindled down to about two,” Sanders said. “I think that is really where the idea came from. We were looking for some idea, and that was one that came up, and we just decided to follow through on it.”
Residents used the booklet to choose the country after which they would pattern their decorations, and once there were no more countries left in that book, another book with photos of Christmas around the world was used to help new residents decide.
“We said, ‘Well, you know, our house has kind of Spanish look to it — we’ll take Spain,’” Sanders recalled. Her house has been Spain for 50 years, she said.
Perhaps about 10 families were involved for the first few years, Sanders said. Today, that has grown to 24 very diverse families.
Sanders and Gayle Driskill have an email system in place to keep all the residents of Cardinal Street in touch and up to date on any news. In mid-November, they sent out an email about “Christmas Around the World” to remind everybody about the event and to include highlights, thank-yous and best wishes for the holiday season.
Each time families move away from Cardinal Street, the holiday sign is left behind for the people who move in so the tradition can continue. Though some might have been refurbished or altered over the years, many of the signs used today are the originals.
“When somebody moves and the new family comes in, the first thing they ask is, ‘Did you leave the sign?’” said resident Gayle Driskill, who displays Finland.
Cardinal Street residents used to have regular get-togethers, and at one point, somebody brought up the idea of doing a different holiday theme, Sanders said.
“Everybody was upset,” recalled resident Doris Aldrich, whose house displays Italy.
There were a couple of years in the early 1980s when the houses didn’t dress up as usual because of an energy crunch, which was disappointing.
“I remember how sad it was to turn down the street and it was all dark,” Driskill said. “We weren’t lit up like in years past.”
When the crunch ended and people were again able to decorate as they used to, it was like a relief, she said.
“It was wonderful to turn on this street and see the beauty,” Driskill said.
Many people share that sentiment, Alrich said.
“Sometimes you turn into the street and there’s this parade of cars,” Aldrich said.
Such traffic could be frustrating, especially when it’s impossible for residents to reach their homes, but the residents are delighted by it, they said.
As the community comes together to enjoy Cardinal Street’s decorations, the job of decorating serves to bring neighborhood residents together.
“The sweet thing about this is the guys will go out and put up for anybody,” Aldrich said of the ladies’ husbands.
Sanders and Aldrich said their husbands put up their own lights and decorations, and also do them for those who can no longer put them up on their own — no matter how much of a job it can turn out to be.
“It’s a family here on Cardinal,” Aldrich said.
While the theme has stayed the same, and the decorations have largely remained unchanged, more colored lights have been added to the traditional white lights in the past couple of years.
Sanders’ husband, George, wanted to add color for years, she said.
“When he turned 80, I said, ‘You know what, it’s going to be OK if you put some color in the yard,’” Sanders said. “This year, we’ve got lots of color.”
Each house also used to have a sign that said “Merry Christmas” in the language of the country, and some of those are still in use.
Residents try to have all the decorations up and ready to go by the first Sunday night in December, and most remain up through the start of the new year, the ladies said.
“It is a community of caring people,” Sanders said. “It’s been a wonderful street to live on.”
