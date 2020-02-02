LAKE JACKSON — Long after they’re no longer active members of the military, veterans continue to go above and beyond the call of duty to serve.
“I didn’t have to ask them,” Roy Gregory said. “They just knew my situation and they came out and redid the porch.”
A veteran himself, Gregory served in the Army during the Vietnam War and is an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8576 in Clute. Recently, without being asked, three other VFW members came to his house to repair a front porch to allow Gregory, who uses a walker, to maneuver in and out of his house more easily.
“He doesn’t have to actually do a step now,” said Gregory’s son, Larry Spears.
“Before they did that I nearly ended up on my face several times,” Gregory said. “It has helped tremendously.”
“He’s the dedicated VFW guy; he was a medic in Vietnam,” Post Commander Gene Lilley, a Korean War veteran, said of Gregory. “He was always there when we needed him at the Post, if we needed him there to help. He was there for everybody else so now we’re giving back to him.”
Lilley, along with Tony Olguin of the VFW and Joseph Fuentez of the Auxiliary, finished the porch in just two days’ work. All three are friends of his, Gregory said.
While the three of them worked, additional help came from another source in the community.
“Home Depot paid for half the material,” Lilley said. “They do a lot for our VFW Hall.”
It’s comrades helping comrades, Spears said.
Spears is a veteran, too, having served in the Air Force: four years in the active military and ten years in the reserves, he said. His father spent four years and four months in the military.
Gregory’s father died of a heart attack while eating supper, right in front of the family, Spears said. Gregory stepped in to raise his siblings before enlisting in the Army, he said, working three jobs to pay the bills while attending school.
“That is an astonishing man,” Spears said of his father. “At 13 he was an astonishing man. Life threw him a hardball and he hit it out of the park.”
It’s the same with other veterans, Spears said.
“It ain’t like they don’t have fear,” he said. “They just rose to the challenge to do the right thing in the face of that fear.”
The porch is not the first time these veterans have helped other veterans, Gregory said.
“They have several veterans that even went and put a roof over one of them’s house, and built a ramp for another house — guy that he’s lost his leg … uses a wheelchair,” Gregory said. “They’ve done a lot of good for the veterans.”
They’ve done a lot of good for civilians, too, Gregory said. Over the holidays, VFW members give food baskets to people in need of help, and they also do a toy drive, which was “a big success” this year, he said.
While veterans come together to do good things for the community, they also come together just to support one another — and others should know they can, Spears said.
“They don’t have to be out on their own,” Spears said. “There’s 22 veterans a day who commit suicide, and hopefully that’s not the same number anymore, but I don’t know. They need to know there’s a place they can go and just sit — you don’t even have to talk to people. Just knowing that you’re around your brothers and sisters, and people understand.”
