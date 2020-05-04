Brazoria County, which through the first two months of the coronavirus pandemic had avoided an outbreak in any of its nursing homes, reported its first death of a care facility patient Monday.
The death of the Pearland woman in her 70s from complications related to COVID-19 came a day after seven positive cases were reported in the Windsong Care Center, where the woman was a resident.
All five deaths of county residents are connected to Pearland; two others were inmates at the Terrell Unit in Rosharon.
Danbury had its first positive test reported Monday, a woman in her 40s, among 15 new cases throughout Brazoria County.
The Terrell Unit recorded four inmates, two in their 70s and one each in his 50s and 40s, and Stringfellow prison added an inmate in his 60s.
Outside prisons, an Alvin woman in her 30s, Alvin men in their 20s and 40s, an Iowa Colony man in his 50s, a Lake Jackson man over 80 and Pearland women in their 30s and over 80 also tested positive, according to county numbers.
The county case count is up to 566 with 282 people considered active and 277 recovered.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
