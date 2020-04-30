ANGLETON — It’s in the public hands now, according to county leadership.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta has put preventing the spread of COVID-19 on its residents as businesses enter limited reopening.
“It will be very limited in reopening and I feel the businesses will be responsible when they start serving to the public,” Sebesta said. “As long as they are doing their part, things will slowly get normal again.”
Two days before the reopening, the county reported nine people who tested positive for COVID-19, the second-lowest total since April 14.
“It’s good to see the case count is single digits, but each day is a new day,” Sebesta said.
Rosharon’s Terrell prison unit accounted for four of the cases, adding two inmates in their 40s and ones in their 60s and 70s, according to county numbers.
Iowa Colony and Pearland women each in their 20s, Freeport and Brazoria men each in their 30s, and a Brazoria man in his 20s also tested positive, the county said.
The county also had 13 people recover from the virus, bringing the number of people recovered to 263.
Brazoria County now has 485 people to test positive for the disease, with six dying from complications.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
AMC, Cinemark theaters to remain closed
Despite movie theaters’ right to open at 25 percent capacity, chain companies AMC and Cinemark will not host moviegoers Friday.
Cinemark, a Plano-based chain, will remain closed till midsummer, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zoradi said in an investor’s conference two weeks ago.
Plans would stay the same going forward, he said Thursday.
AMC representatives also said they would maintain their midsummer return date as well.
Cinemark has a theater in Pearland while the Brazos Mall theater is operated by AMC.
Libraries proceed with curbside, will stay shut
As Brazoria County libraries remain closed for the foreseeable future, library branches will proceed with plans to begin offering curbside pickup services, library administration officials said.
Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive on Monday, libraries are allowed to reopen at 25 percent occupancy, but “we don’t have immediate plans to reopen the buildings,” Assistant Director of Public Services Sue Wheeler said.
“We have to take into account the safety of our patrons and staff, and plus we have to consider occupancy of our buildings, too … some of which are quite small,” Adult Services Coordinator Tom West said.
Curbside pickup services will proceed as planned, beginning noon to 5 p.m. Monday at all branches.
“We just recently got in all our masks and gloves and everything that we need that we’ve been ordering to provide for safe transactions for our patrons,” West said.
Library System administrators are working closely with Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court to proceed safely for library staff and patrons, Wheeler and West said. While they do not have a firm date of reopening set, they evaluate reopening based on how things go in the next couple of weeks, they said.
Angleton businesses invited to TAKE survey
All Angleton-area business owners are invited to complete a 10-question survey about how COVID-19 has impacted business, officials said.
The survey was first distributed on social media by Mayor Jason Perez and City Council Members, and then shared by the Angleton Chamber of Commerce to all members via social media and email.
The survey was directly sent out to as many organizations and people as possible, Interim City Manager Chris Whittaker said, and he encourages it to be shared as much as possible.
“We’ve been sharing it throughout the community to various boards including schools and hospitals, and more, so that will go out to them with the link so then they can share it with even more people,” Whittaker said. “We’re hoping to target feedback from as many businesses as possible.”
The survey will be active until May 12, Whittaker said.
“And, really, everyone is invited to take it,” Whittaker said.
The survey should give great feedback from all Angleton businesses, chamber members and others alike, Angleton Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership Michelle Allison said.
“We hope this helps the community and as many people as possible take the survey,” Allison said.
