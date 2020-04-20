ANGLETON — In wake of the addition of 18 positive cases Monday, a new testing site in Angleton has opened to the public.
The county partnered with Community Health Network to provide free testing starting today at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds at 901 S. Downing St., according to the county news release.
People must be screened before being tested by contacting the Community Health Network call center at 281-824-1480 to receive a patient ID, the release said. That patient ID will be required before the test is conducted. People coming to the fairgrounds for testing are asked to park in the “green lot” before entering the test center.
The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
County adds 18 CASES
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta will not make any decisions regarding the local economy without hearing from the governor’s office first, he said.
“I need to see where he sets the bar before I can make a call,” Sebesta said. “He is the one who has put together the strike force. I will wait to see what he says.”
As Gov. Greg Abbott plans to reopen the state incrementally within the coming weeks, the county experienced its highest total of positive cases with 18, according to county numbers.
Twelve of 18 reside in prisons, Sebesta said. Six Rosharon inmates — three each in the Terrell and Stringfellow units — were men between their 30s and their 70s, Sebesta said.
The prisoners are not among the 128 infected inmates who were transferred to Brazoria County prisons unbeknownst to county officials last week, Sebesta said. With an influx in prisoner capacity, Sebesta will keep those deserving behind bars, he said.
“You will not see me issuing an order releasing any inmates,” Sebesta said. “I’ll leave that to the justice system. That is their expertise.”
An Angleton woman in her 20s, an Iowa Colony man in his 60s, an Alvin man in his 40s and a Richwood man in his 40s also contracted the virus, according to county numbers.
The county’s most affected city Pearland had only two positive cases, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 70s. Despite the city recording only six cases over the weekend, the judge was not ready to call it a trend one way or the other, he said.
“Give me a week or two to determine a trend,” he said. “I would be Monday morning quarterbacking if I said that.”
The county also had 10 people who recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total to 170 people.
County won’t INCLUDE transferred inmates
The Brazoria County Health Department continues to report COVID-19 in “existing” inmates, but will not update it to reflect the 128 inmates Texas Department of Criminal Justice transferred without local official knowledge, Sebesta said.
“The only ones who we are reporting are the ones where the labs are done here,” Sebesta said.
The transferred inmates had their testing done elsewhere, then their cases reported to another county’s health department. To prevent duplication and keep the state and nationwide numbers as accurate as possible, Brazoria County will not absorb those numbers, Sebesta said.
“We want to make sure we’re not duplicating reported numbers and throwing everybody’s count off,” he said.
TDCJ reported 81 positive tests at the Stringfellow unit in Rosharon and 73 positive tests at the Scott unit in Angleton as of 5 p.m. Monday.
It will be hard to ascertain whether the transfers lead to an increased community spread, Sebesta said.
If an employee becomes infected, it will be reported to the health department where the employee lives, not where he works, he said.
“That’s going to be almost impossible to track,” Sebesta said.
Angleton ISD foundation inches closer to goal
The Angleton ISD Education Foundation moved closer to its $5,000 goal to support students learning remotely after receiving a $1,000 donation from First United Methodist Church.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic closed classrooms across the country, Foundation Executive Director Allison Hemphill and her team have raised money to equip each student with a Chromebook for online learning, she said.
Hearing of the fundraising, the church wanted to help any way it could, she said.
“Their pastor reached out to us and asked how to help us,” Hemphill said. “We still needed a lot of help and them knowing that they ended up donating $1,000 which shocked me.”
The foundation had received donations from various community members and organizations including Chevron Phillips Chemical, which donated another $1,000 March 20, Hemphill said.
The foundation is now $800 short of its $5,000 goal, Hemphill said.
For information, visit www.angletonisd.net/angletonfoundation or email foundation@angletonisd.net
Small business fund offers $5,000 grants
A U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation initiative plans to award $5,000 grants to small employers in the bottom 80 percent of economically distressed zip codes in the country, according to a news release.
The grant application is at www.savesmallbusiness.com and requires only 10 minutes and a W-9 form to complete, according to the website. The application opened Monday afternoon and experienced technical difficulties shortly later because of “extremely high volume,” the website states.
Applicants must run a small business or chamber of commerce with between 3 and 20 employees, including the applicant and not including independent contractors, according to the website.
Employers that meet the requirements will be awarded grants on a rolling basis, according to the website. It does not specify any other selection criteria.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.