The majority of 12 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in Brazoria County prisons. The county also reported 13 recoveries.
Five of the new cases reported are from outside of prisons, with two from Manvel, two from Pearland and one from Alvin.
Rosharon’s Darrington Unit recorded one man in his 30s to test positive. The Terrell Unit, also in Rosharon, had two men test positive in their 60s and one older than 80, according to county numbers.
One woman in her 30s tested positive from Pearland, as did one man in his 70s. Two women, one in her 70s and another in her 20s, tested positive from Manvel. One man in his 20s tested positive in Alvin.
None of the cases reported Saturday were identified to be from Windsong Care Center, officials said. Brazoria County has reported 25 cases — 22 residents and three employees — out of the Pearland facility. The death of a woman in her 70s with COVID-19 was reported to be from Windsong.
The county health department has not determined how the virus got into the facility, but the situation remains under investigation, County Spokeswoman Sharon Trower said Saturday.
The county has had 656 total cases, with 309 of those cases active. The number of people recovered is 338 and nine people have died from COVID-19 complications.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
