FREEPORT — Selling lemonade is a way for children to learn the power of money, and 6-year-old Teresa Ann Babcock is using hers to lift up law enforcement.
The “Love with Lemons” lemonade stand benefiting fallen and injured officers will be set up from 11 a.m. to. 1 p.m. Tuesday at at the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
The lemonade stand has a beautiful message and he’s excited to have Ann and her family come down, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said.
“She has a love for law enforcement,” he said. “She loves police officers.”
Theresa Ann started “Love With Lemons” following the 2016 attacks on police officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Ann and her parents are visiting other parts of the state, including Dallas and Houston, and is making a special trip to Brazosport.
Teresa Ann and her family decided to come to the Freeport area on their tour of Texas cities because they heard about honorary Officer Abigail Arias and felt inspired, Garivey said.
The cancer-stricken girl has been sworn in by both the Freeport Police Department and Texas Rangers and has become a national law enforcement figure in her own right.
Abigail was able to meet Teresa Ann in Nevada several weeks ago and the two girls hit it off, Garivey said.
He is excited to see law enforcement officials from several police departments in Brazoria County stop by and help out Teresa Ann’s cause, Garivey said.
“We are getting great feedback,” he said. “We are hoping for a great turnout.”
Officer Abigail’s story of bravery touched Teresa Ann and the entire family, father Robert Babcock said.
His daughter has a big heart and it’s a bit absurd how large the lemonade idea has grown in the last few years, Babcock said.
“It has gone beyond what I expected,” he said. “She loves to help out the officers.”
