MANVEL
The biggest purpose of BrazCon is to let kids get excited about and enjoy the things they already like to do, an organizer said. If they happen to walk away with a new interest, then that’s just part of the fun.
The fourth annual BrazCon Teen Comic Convention and Geek-fest, sponsored by the Brazoria County Library System, Communities In Schools and Alvin ISD, is especially for tweens and teens, but is designed to appeal to people of all ages and all fandoms.
With a variety of attractions, including a cosplay contest, craft and gaming sessions, an anime screening, vendors and workshops, it would be difficult for someone not to find an activity to their liking — which is part of the purpose of the event.
One of the biggest appeals of BrazCon is it offers kids a chance to meet other people who are interested in some of the same things they are and a chance to participate in some things that they would not ordinarily be able to, said Barbie Love, the librarian at Rodeo Palms Junior High School and BrazCon’s vendor contact.
Another thing, however, is teens and tweens — and even younger children — can learn that there might be more to certain activities than just enjoyment.
“(Kids) might love to draw but don’t know they can make a life out of it,” Love said. That’s something they can learn from the cartoonist on the panel, she said. “Voice actors and cosplay, same thing — they know they like these things, but don’t realize they can make a career out of them, or something more than just, ‘Let’s have fun with my friends.’”
Having fun with friends is also a huge part of what BrazCon offers, and many of the attendees were there to spend time with friends or family, whether dancing to the band in the cafeteria or just wandering throughout the school to see everything.
“I love all the cosplays, all the effort that people put into it,” said Lorelei Parrish, who went to BrazCon with her family for the second year in a row.
“I think it’s really amazing to see people locally with all their costumes, especially the ‘Star Wars’ cosplayers — they go all-out every year,” she said.
BrazCon provides an opportunity to see a multitude of people take on different personalities through cosplay, and activity more common in a bigger city such as Houston than local small cities and towns, Parrish said.
While cosplay is optional, those who choose to cosplay might come away with a different experience than those who don’t.
“People ask for pictures; more people are, like, motivated to talk to you and it just makes everything easier,” said Anne Armstrong, a Manvel High School student who was cosplaying Bulma, a character from the original “Dragon Ball” series.
“I just met the voice actor for one of my favorite villains ever and he recognized my costume, so that just made me really happy,” she said.
While this was not Armstrong’s first year to attend BrazCon, “I haven’t really seriously cosplayed until now,” she said. “I had a burst of inspiration.”
“Every time we come, we enjoy seeing the costumes and what the kids put into it,” said Daniel Young, who brought his fiancée and their three kids. “We always look forward to everything that’s here. We’ve never gone away disappointed.”
Aside from seeing people in cosplay, the family was looking forward to seeing the Dungeons and Dragons fandom, he said.
“We usually play every other Sunday, all three of the kids, and they have friends come over,” he said.
Fandom is a central part of BrazCon — whether that involves introducing people to new fandoms, or just letting them get excited about the fandoms they’re already interested in, Love said.
Something else BrazCon encourages kids to get excited about, of course, is reading.
Through BrazCon, library administrators want to reinforce the message that graphic novels and comic books can be just as valuable as more traditional forms of literature, said Stephanie Williamson, children’s services coordinator for the Brazoria County Library System.
Some kids have difficulty with reading but can gather context clues from pictures and actions that are happening in illustrations, she said. Because those forms of literature offer a different format, they offer a fresh way of looking at the world, which is very important, she said.
“We hope that folks will see that graphic novels, comics, popular fiction are all enjoyable to read, and valid choices,” Williamson said.
