LAKE JACKSON — Between the packed line of cars outside the Lake Jackson Civic Center, where residents eagerly picked up steaming containers of shrimp, and the hundreds of attendees enjoying food inside, the Brazosport Rotary Club’s 58th fundraiser brought community leaders and residents together Sunday for succulent seafood.
The Brazosport Rotary Club Shrimp Boil is the club’s one and only fundraiser that sustains the club for the entire yearly budget, event organizers said. The boil has become an important event to raise funds for the Rotary Club, as well as help fund community projects, including scholarships and public works projects.
The community annually gives back to the club because residents are aware of how much the organization helps Brazoria County, Brazosport ISD spokeswoman Karla Christman said.
“It is huge because Rotary Club represents all of the Brazosport area,” she said. “It represents every city, every facet, every walk of life. It is huge, and they give back 100 percent of everything and this is their only fundraiser of the year. That is why it is huge. Fifty-eight years of this.”
The feast saw a large crowd of support over the weekend, with more than 200 volunteers helping out, Christman said.
“Rotary gives back to the community and so they give back with their time, which is fabulous,” she said.
Christman was looking forward to speaking to the crowd Sunday about eradicating polio, a goal that Rotary International made a top priority in 1985, she said.
“I am hoping that we raise enough money to continue doing the great works that we do,” she said. “Rotary is always there.”
Lake Jackson Mayor Bob Sipple, who was helping greet people coming into the ballroom at the civic center, found himself at a loss for words at the power of the Rotary Club, he said.
“I don’t know if it is measurable,” he said. “They affect so many organizations, so many people. It is critical. The Brazosport area has so many organizations that serve the public good. It is just incredible. It is very important. It is all about helping people.”
With hundreds of people enjoying food both outside and inside, he was pleased to see such a large turnout, Sipple said.
“I think the turnout is great,” he said. “I have heard nothing but raves about the food. It is always a lot of fun. People love the whole event. As you know, the Rotary does wonders. They serve so many people. I am really excited about today.”
