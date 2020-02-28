LAKE JACKSON — While concertgoers can always enjoy a performance, they usually don’t get to be a part of it. That won’t be the case with “Interaction! The Sequel!”
“The idea is that we make it an immersive experience and everybody in the building is involved in the making of the music,” said Brian Casey, conductor of the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Clarion at Brazosport College. It aims to involve the audience as much as the performers.
“We’ll have some volunteers come up and help us make some sounds, and we will have the audience participate in designing an improvisation piece, and a few other surprises,” Casey said.
This one concert entails so many different moving parts, said Gary Rodgers, president of the orchestra.
One part is the audience participation, and another part features student participation.
Brazosport ISD had a Student Melody Challenge for elementary and middle school music classes. Three winning melodies submitted by students were compiled into one complete orchestral piece by composer Ryan Lindveit, and will be performed by the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra.
“As a musician at any level, it’s a great honor and privilege to get to hear your composition played by a symphony,” said Chris Hutchison, Coordinator of Fine Arts for Brazosport ISD.
Each student’s individual melody will be presented for the audience before Lindveit’s composition is performed, Casey said.
Students will assist Casey in conducting, which will be a unique experience for them, he said.
“I think it’s possibly a once-in-a lifetime-experience to compose and conduct something that you had creative input into,” Casey said.
In addition to the featured students, “Interaction! The Sequel!” will feature two guest artists: professional whistler Sam Nulton and beatboxer Mark Martin.
Nulton has whistled jingles for major companies including Toys R Us and placed seventh in the world at the 2016 Whistling World Championships in Tokyo, according to his website.
That same year, Martin won the American Beatbox Championships, making him the sixth American beatboxing champion. He has been beatboxing since he was 12, when he wanted to play the drums but was not allowed to, his website states.
“They are both world-class artists, and we are blessed to have them INTERACTING! with our community,” Casey said in a written statement.
From 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at The Clarion, Martin will also give a free beatboxing workshop open to the public, called “Natural Noisemaking,” Casey said.
“I’m really excited about this concert,” Casey said. “It’s gonna be zany and entertaining for families and all ages, It’s gonna present the whole spectrum of music, and all kinds of very unique experiences that you don’t get in a typical classical music concert.”
Tickets cost $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and veterans, and $16 for students. For information or to purchase tickets, visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
