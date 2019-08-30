LAKE JACKSON
After close to a lifetime of contributing to business and civic service in the community, Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce honored Freddie Brown with its first-ever Lifetime Service Award on Thursday.
Brown Auto Sales opened at 300 Commerce St. in Clute in July 1955, Freddie Brown said. Not long after, Freddie Brown’s mentor and former boss, Buster Curry, told him joining the chamber would be beneficial to the business and the organization.
Freddie Brown started working for Curry Motor Co. in Freeport after an “all-expenses paid trip to Korea” with the U.S. Army, which was the only time he didn’t live in Brazosport, Judge Jack Brown said at the chamber luncheon at Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College.
Freddie Brown is a businessman, a public servant and a jokester, Jack Brown said, adding Freddie Brown once said he was Judge Brown and told a resident his traffic ticket was dismissed.
“I’m not kin to him, but I would claim him,” Jack Brown said.
Freddie Brown clarified he told the man he could almost dismiss his ticket, but didn’t say it was official so he wouldn’t get in trouble later. He learned these types of jokes from Curry, who also taught him his business practices, Freddie Brown said.
Curry required his employees be safe, do good work, fix things correctly the first time and never argue with a customer, he said. The business owner took the last piece of advice very seriously, Freddie Brown said, as he once towed a car out of water and told the customer it would cost $5.
Freddie Brown, a young worker at the time, heard “Five dollars? That’s too much,” multiple times before Curry simply put the car back in the water and drove away, Freddie Brown said.
“That enabled me to build a shop later on,” Freddie Brown said. “Everything I learned there, I retained.”
First, Freddie Brown married Ruby in 1954, he said, adding it was the best thing that ever happened to him. Then, the couple used some combined funds to get a $3,600, 36-month loan to open the shop the next year, he said.
“We’ve had lots of fun, lots of good people,” Freddie Brown said, adding they had two employees who worked at the shop for longer than 30 years.
His speech at Thursday’s luncheon explained some things, said his son, Jimmy Brown.
“We’re very proud of him, but we also learned where he got some of his pranks from,” he said.
Freddie Brown joined the chamber in 1958 and served as its president in 1994, Jack Brown said. The chamber honored him as an outstanding man of the year and volunteer of the year in the past, Jack Brown said.
Freddie Brown also served on city council, the BACH board and was honored by and part of numerous other organizations. He’s one of the icons who helped mold the community, Jack Brown said.
There are so many people who have done so much in this area, Chamber CEO Sandra Shaw said.
“We thought a good place to start would be with Freddie,” Shaw said.
“When I was called up about this, I said, ‘You must be crazy,’” Freddie Brown said.
It takes dedication, determination and family support to run a business for so long, he said.
“It’s been a great ride,” Freddie Brown said.
