ANGLETON — Past graduates and staff of Angleton ISD are invited to revisit a far-out era at the Blast from the Past reunion.
Coinciding with the high school’s homecoming football game, the Angleton Alumni Association’s 1960s-themed celebration will be from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Angleton School History Center at 1800 N. Downing Road. A chicken-fried steak dinner will be served at 5 p.m. in the former snack bar, followed by music and dancing in the old gym.
“It is open to anyone who was involved with the school system,” said alumni chairman Sammy Alsobrook, a 1969 graduate. “If you ever went to the school, if you were staff, teacher, administration, they’re all welcome to come.”
Registration is required by Friday night at angleton alumni.org or by emailing AngletonAlumniAssociation@gmail.com. Guests are welcome.
The history center will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. to allow guests to reminisce together before the entertainment. From 7 to 11 p.m. the Psychedelic Pseniors, a band made up of alumni musicians from the garage bands of the 1960s and ’70s, will perform.
The event will include a tribute to former Angleton High School band director Don West for his work in the ’60s and ’70s, free souvenir photos and door prizes, and the class of 1969 will celebrate its 50-year reunion.
Alsobrook wanted the event to give alumni a chance to connect with former classmates and find memories in the history center.
“It’s a trip down memory road,” he said. “It ties back to the times we were all in school, having a good time and listening to the bands and doing our victory dances and sock hops that we had in the gym.”
The annual all-classes reunions are unique to Angleton and show never-ending Wildcat pride, Alsobrook said.
“We have a great love for our school, we feel like we have excellent education in our school system because many graduates went on to do lots of things,” he said. “This event is to have fun and visit and reminisce about those school days.”
Dinner plates are $15 each, and the dance also is $15 per person. For information, call Alsobrook at 979-292-6312 or visit angleton alumni.org.
