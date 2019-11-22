LAKE JACKSON — While there’s still a week until Thanksgiving, some holiday magic is already going on in Lake Jackson.
St. Michael’s 37th annual Mums and Mistletoe Market gives people an opportunity to do some Christmas shopping while supporting local ministries and organizations within the Brazosport area.
The market happens every year at St. Michael’s Catholic Church at 100 Oak Drive South and is hosted by the Women of St. Michael’s, a church organization that aims to support the parish and community through events.
The fundraiser began Thursday and continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, with the café open until 4 p.m.
Fifty vendors are selling a variety of items, including clothing and handmade jewelry, essential oils, home decor, homemade pet treats and chair massage sessions.
“I love craft shows,” said Karen Kincheloe. “I do a lot of arts and crafts so I always like to see what’s out on the market. I get inspiration and motivation from that.”
Kincheloe and her sister-in-law visited the market together.
“We both bought a couple of things that we didn’t even know we wanted,” she said.
There is also a bake sale, refreshments, food and a “famous” cheese soup available.
The event began as a quilt show, said Michelle Jones, president of Women of St. Michael’s and vendor chairman. She has been a Market co-chair for the past three years.
Many of the church members quilted and wanted to display their creations, Jones said. Each year they added homemade things and the market evolved, she said.
“Our main door prize every year is still a queen-size handmade quilt,” she said.
Other raffle prizes include a Big Green Egg grill, four certificates for one night at Coushatta Casino and a $200 Visa gift card.
Raffle tickets are sold throughout the market, Jones said. Drawings for the five main prizes will take place before the market closes at 6 p.m., while smaller door prize drawings with each vendor occur hourly throughout the event.
The money raised during the event will fund the Women of St. Michael’s and the remaining 86 percent goes back into the community, Jones said.
“We give to organizations like Military Moms and Wives, the food banks, the Boys and Girls Club and the Pregnancy Help Center. We give to church ministries that might need help with something.”
“We help these ministries out because they help other people also,” Jones said. “We just try to do good things for the church and for the community.”
The organization’s hope is that the community will support them in that endeavor, Jones said. “We hope that they come and enjoy the vendors, the food, and help us help the community.”
