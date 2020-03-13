People needing toilet paper, hand soap and cleaning supplies would have a hard time finding them Thursday as the message about coronavirus prevention continues to show itself on barren store shelves in packed parking lots.
Managers of the Kroger store in Clute and H-E-B in Lake Jackson declined to discuss how their stores are faring, referring to corporate announcements each grocery chain released Wednesday. However, the scarcity of disinfectant wipes and household essentials showed Brazoria County residents are taking the threat of the illness seriously.
“Well, honestly, I wasn’t really taking it that seriously, and then I came here tonight and I’m seeing everything is sold out,’’ Clute-area Dollar Store shopper Colby Tirziu said. “I didn’t think it would be that serious at all, but now I know better.”
Brazoria County has no confirmed case of the coronavirus as of Thursday night, though the Houston area is the hardest-hit region of Texas with 17 cases. Many patients who fit the criteria of possibly having COVID-10, the disease caused by the virus, have been referred to UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus for testing. A hospital spokeswoman said it would report any positive tests to the county health department.
A positive test would be a singificant problem at another medical facility, a woman shopping at H-E-B in Lake Jackson said Thursday night.
Amber Caballero is a dental assistant at Dental Health Associates in Angleton, she said. The practice is screening all incoming patients for the coronavirus, she said and if anyone is found to have it, the office would have to shut down for two weeks.
She is being similarly aware away from work, she said.
“I’m just doing my best to stay wary and take every precaution that I can,” Caballero said.
Officials also are choosing to be safe rather than sorry, canceling popular events to reduce the possibility of an infected person unknowingly passing the virus in the community.
Organizers of the Summer Break Olympics in Freeport, a youth-oriented event reimagined from the city’s Spring Flings of the past,decided to call things off Thursday afternoon, shortly after learning area school districts had canceled classes for next week.
Angleton Market Days, which draws dozens of vendors and hundreds of visitors to the city each spring, won’t take place as scheduled next weekend, Mayor Jason Perez said in a video statement released Wednesday.
Many events were still expected to take place, as of late Thursday.
Couch potatoes looking for a sugar high can still sign up for the second Dash for Donuts 1K scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road in Lake Jackson. The course features doughnut stations every 250 meters and food items — preferably healthier ones — are being collected for local pantry.
Also in the City of Enchantment that morning, the monthly Lake Jackson Farmers Market will welcome visitors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the pavilion in South Parking Place.
Fans of live music can hear concerts from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds in Angleton during the inaugural Willowfest. Four-time Grammy nominee Saliva is scheduled to headline.
Little has changed at the county-operated Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport, Aviation Director for the county Jeff Bilyeu said, with traffic at normal levels at the facility.
“There are no current impacts on the airport from coronavirus at present,” Bilyeu said.
That doesn’t mean locals aren’t looking skyward for an escape from the coronavirus chaos.
“I want to say that the Lord, he’s not going to put something in our way that we cannot handle,” shopper Suzan Johnson said Thursday night.
