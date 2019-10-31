Returning seven starters from a state finalist team the previous season, the Columbia Lady ’Neck 2006 softball squad embarked on a season intent on finishing what they started.
“The biggest thing about that year was that we had gone to the state tournament the year before and we had a young team,” former Columbia Lady ’Neck softball coach Shelly Murphy said. “Then the next season rolls around and we lost our first game. … We we lost it in the seventh inning with two outs and two strikes on the batter. We were that close to being undefeated.”
The long-term effect might have been better if they had won their opener against Angleton, she said.
“But that loss was probably a good loss, because the kids were hungry to go back to the state tournament and we lost to a good team,” Murphy said. “I think that loss just fueled them, because they didn’t enjoy losing.”
Columbia wouldn’t lose again. The Lady ’Necks reeled off 37 consecutive victories, including a come-from-behind 5-2 win against Van in the UIL Class 3A championship game in Austin. It remains the school’s only state championship.
The team will enter the Columbia Hall of Honor this weekend, with the celebration starting with a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Columbia High School student center, 521 S. 16th St. in West Columbia. Team members will be joined by fellow inductee Kurt Heble, a baseball phenom from 1986-87, and former football coach Jack Hays, who will have the school fieldhouse named in his honor.
The 2006 Lady ’Necks included Cami Newsome Pietsch, Ashlyn Bodenman Wilkison, Bailey Watts Ducroz, Kylie Kotis, Kiara Bonner, Elayna Burgess Shirley, Natalie Locke, Natalie Rodriguez, Tori Frailey Schuelke, Amber Yaws, Kim Garcia, Destiny Corley Crocker, Catherine Rodriguez, Rebecca Schaubroeck Gregory and Jessica Garcia.
“What surprised me the most was how quickly we all came together as a team and how we just leaned on each other,” Crocker said. “It was those situations where we got into some tough games where we had those wins and realized that it wasn’t about one particular player. For us, it was more about us coming together and just working hard for those wins.”
Crocker, a sophomore third baseman in 2006, also was a starter on the state finalist squad the previous season. Other returning starters were Newsome Pietsch, Bonner, Catherine Rodriquez, Rebecca Schaubroeck Gregory, Locke and Garcia.
Entering the playoffs, the Lady ’Necks were ranked No. 3 in Class 3A and had a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Once they hit the field, they kept rolling as they quickly took care of La Vernia in the area round with back-to-back no-hitters from Newsome Pietsch (11-0) and Watts Ducroz (3-0).
“When I heard about this, it was like stepping back in time again,” Newsome Pietsch said. “It was really cool just remembering those moments. Here recently we moved into a new house and I found our state tournament book during our move.”
Columbia then swept Yoakum (1-0, 4-1); eliminated Devine (5-0) in a one-game playoff to make it to the Region IV final against Sinton, whom they beat, 3-2.
“This brings back a lot of good memories, it makes me want to go back in time,” Bonner said. “I wish I could just go back one more time and play. We had a lot of good times as a team and I am just proud of the accomplishments that we did back then.”
In the state semifinals, Columbia faced No. 5 Barbers Hill and had to sit through a two-hour rail delay before earning its return trip to the final with a 4-0 win.
In the final against Van, as they had throughout the season, the Lady ’Necks came through in one particular inning.
“It just seemed like the fifth inning, every fifth inning, that was our inning to either take the lead or bust a game open,” Murphy said. “I don’t know what it was about the fifth inning, which was kind of weird, but we made it happen.”
Trailing 2-1 in the top of the fifth of the state championship game, hits by Catherine Rodriguez, Garcia and Bonner loaded the bases. Freshman Natalie Rodriguez (2-for-3 with two RBIs) singled to center field and drove in sister Catherine with the tying run. Rebecca Schaubroeck Gregory then shot a ball over the Van shortstop to score Garcia and Bonner for a 4-2 lead.
Columbia scored its final run in the seventh as Newsome Pietsch sat down the final nine Lady Vandals in order.
“I just think it is real special because they are acknowledging our hard work, because it was such a special time in our lives,” Crocker said. “Now that we are older it is pretty cool to reflect back on that. It is nice to be appreciated by the community and the school district.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.