CLUTE — Belinda Dailey said volunteering with the Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County lets her honor her son Christopher, a Marine lance corporal killed while serving in Iraq in 2005.
His twin, Michael, is a 15-year Navy veteran who is deployed to the Middle East.
Their sacrifices, along with those of all the other men and women who serve in the military, are why volunteering and sending off Christmas packages is so important, Dailey said.
Mailing the 3,500 care packages will take up to three days and cost almost $50,000, Military Moms director Mary Moreno said.
That process began Tuesday and possibly will take until Thursday, she said.
The organization is still accepting monetary donations for postage, the cost of which Moreno said has doubled in the almost 18 years since she founded the nonprofit.
“If there’s one thing you can do for your New Year’s resolution, make it volunteering,” Moreno said.
Volunteering, she said, is why an organization like Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County can grow into what it is.
Carol Staten, a special volunteer who donates much of her time to the organization, was recognized by Moreno for her dedication to the nonprofit over a number of years.
Staten attributes her experience with the group to Moreno’s leadership and determination for the cause.
“Without Mary, none of this would be possible, and we are all just honored by her leadership,” Staten said.
About 40 volunteers showed up to help prepare packages for shipping Tuesday, a process that began early in the morning, Moreno said.
Each package contains a little something to help military members remember that they’re valued, Moreno said.
“Some of the military families aren’t able to send packages, and this is a nice way to show them we support them and we remember them,” Dailey said.
The nonprofit aims to send packages twice a year and serve military members all over the world, Moreno said.
“This isn’t our biggest shipment we’ve ever sent, but it always takes a lot of volunteering,” Moreno said. “Not just here at the post office, but we have volunteers who fill the boxes and help package them as well.”
This Christmas season, military members should feel valued and remembered, which is why sending the small gifts is such a vital cause, Moreno said.
