CLUTE — The stars at night are big and bright at the BASF Planetarium as organizers prepare for their seasonal astronomy day.
Astronomy day is an opportunity for residents to view the sun and stars with safe solar viewing technology and telescopes. The ‘Star Party’ afterward will include planetarium shows at the top of every hour with the opportunity to see live pictures from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
Astronomy Day will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Center for the Arts and Sciences Brazosport Planetarium at 400 College Blvd., Clute.
All ages are welcome, and the event will take place regardless of the weather. There will be guides and interactive computers to assist guests throughout the night.
“We have a lot of volunteers that are part of the planetarium and they bring their telescopes so the attendees can have hands-on activities,” PR representative Patty Sayes said.
In order to make Astronomy Day accessible to everyone, the event, shows and demonstrations will be free to visitors.
“What I love about it is that it’s free,” Sayes said. “We have so many activities that are free and we would love for people to come take advantage of it.”
Due to urbanization and light pollution, every year it becomes harder to see the sky, Planetarium Director Judi James said. She wants to give the public a chance to see the stars before the opportunity passes.
“As we get more artificial light in our community it gets harder to see the stars,” James said. “In order to see, you have to have no lights on the ground, that’s why the college will have its lights off for us.”
During the planetarium shows, attendees get to see the night sky on a screen that covers the entire ceiling.
“We will have planetarium shows every hour where you can see live pictures from the Hubble Telescope,” Sayes said.
James wants to inspire residents and give them a chance to explore space from the ground.
“The purpose is to share the sky,” James said. “We want to show them what’s up there, it’s exploratory.”
There will be activities for all age groups and accessibility levels during the event.
“Astronomy Day is a fun, family-friendly activity, it’s something families can do together,” Sayes said. “You’ll have kids and parents and grandparents, there’s something for everybody to do.”
Call 979-265-7661 for information.
