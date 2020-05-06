The Pearland Windsong Care Center was hit with another nine cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Brazoria County reported 18 new cases total, two of which are in Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.
Four women over 80, three women in their 70s, two women and a man in their 60s, two men in their 50s, and two women in their 30s were Pearland residents to come back with positive tests, according to county data.
Seven Windsong residents and two employees tested positive, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
A Manvel woman in her 30s and a Freeport man in his 50s were other residents in the free world to test positive, the county reported.
Inmates in Darrington and Scott prison units, both in their 40s, also tested positive. These are the units' first positive cases since Friday, according to the Brazoria County dashboard.
The county matched with 12 recoveries Wednesday.
Brazoria County now has 588 residents to test positive with 278 active cases and 303 recoveries. Seven people have died from COVID-19 complications.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
