LAKE JACKSON — Residents of Brazoria County can ring in 2020 at the city’s annual New Year’s Eve Dance, which this year will be headlined by Southern County Line.
Doors open at 7 p.m., activities begin at 8:30 p.m. and the dance will conclude at 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E.
“We’d like to say thank you at the end of the year to all these people that come,” Oliver said. “A lot of them come to all our other Friday night concerts and ticketed shows that we do, and it’s nice to know that they come out on New Year’s Eve, and we just want to give them a little something extra special. For those that are brand new, we hope this encourages them to keep coming back.”
Southern County Line, which promoter Jerry Creed said is one of the premier country acts in the Houston area, will provide the music.
“We’re really looking forward to coming back to spend one of the biggest nights of the year with everyone,” he said.
The band plays a mix of music, including country favorite George Strait and pop favorite Bruno Mars, so “bring your dancing shoes,” Creed said.
While the band has performed at Lake Jackson Civic Center events in the past, this will be the first time Southern County Line is featured for New Year’s Eve, Oliver said.
“I just can’t tell you how good the band is,” she said. “They’re just excellent.”
Refreshments will include black-eyed peas, a new year’s tradition, a dessert bar with coffee, and a drink station for people to mix their own cocktails. The event is for those 21 and older, and guests are welcome to bring their own beer as well as any additional food and snacks, Oliver said.
There will be small party favors, little giveaway items on each table, she said. While there will not be a photo booth, photo props will be provided for people to take their own pictures.
As for a theme, Oliver tries to do something different every year, and the Civic Center will be dressed up in purple, black and silver for this holiday, she said. There isn’t a dress code; some people like to dress up, but the event is certainly not black tie, she said.
Tickets cost $15 per person or $150 for a table of 10, and proceeds will be put back into the general revenue fund, Oliver said.
The event sells out every year, so tickets will not be sold at the door, but people may call and ask to be put on the waiting list, Oliver said.
“We do occasionally get people that turn tickets back in,” she said. “If anyone wants to be put on the waiting list, they’re welcome to give us a call.”
