Many southern Brazoria County assisted-living centers started restricting visitors before the state mandated they do so to protect patients from the spread of coronavirus.
The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected older Americans, including those in elder care facilities who are less able to fight off the illness. Protecting their residents led to the decision to restrict who is visiting them, facility representatives said.
“Everything that we are doing is to protect the ones hardest hit and that is our elderly,” said Amy Stewart, administrator at Country Village Care in Angleton. “We are hoping and praying this dies down soon, but we are taking it day-by-day and hoping for the best.”
Country Village Care decided Tuesday to limit visitations to no more than two family members per resident, Stewart said. Family members will be screened prior to entering the facility and staff have the right to refuse anyone entry, she said.
Carriage Inn in Lake Jackson decided Thursday to keep outsiders out, officials said, a day before Gov. Greg Abbott made it a requirement.
“We are working closely with the state and the health department to try to keep everything semi-formal,” said David Keaton, president of Retirement Center Management, which operates the facility. “I want to do our part and reduce any panic and just be cautious, I believe the patients and their families understand and appreciate that.”
Exceptions are made for patients requiring hospice care, Keaton said.
All homes will conduct rigorous screenings on employees and staff approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before every shift, Keaton and Stewart said.
Billy Hall is a resident of The Fountains Assisted Living Community in Sweeny. Although visitations from his loved ones are now restricted, Hall believes the precautions are needed, he said.
“I understand the policy and it doesn’t bother me, I certainly don’t want it,” Hall said. “My family isn’t worried about it, so if they aren’t, I’m not.”
The virus isn’t going to go away overnight, but Hall said he isn’t treating it like an epidemic. The country always has come out on top in this scenario, Hall said.
As of Friday evening, no COVID-19 cases have been detected in Brazoria County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.