LAKE JACKSON — VOW 22 started its Suicide Awareness Hike five years ago to bring attention to the number of former service members taking their own lives. That effort has transformed itself into a call for action.
The fifth annual hike will begin with registration and the opening of the silent auction at 8 a.m. Saturday at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road in Lake Jackson. Step off for the 4-mile hike will be at 9:30 a.m., and there will be a live auction at noon.
“Originally I created the event to get veterans out and about, get together and go for a walk,” VOW 22 President David Vincent said. “I want them to know there’s other veterans in the community they can talk to.”
As well as the hike, there will be more than 40 veteran-owned or veteran-focused vendors, four food trucks, live music, sno-cones and inflatables.
“Everyone is invited,” Vincent said. “Community, supporters, veterans, non-veterans, anybody who wants to come can come. It is a family-friendly event.”
After the events end at 1 p.m., there will be a block party at 1:30 p.m. on This Way street from Wayside Pub to Wurst Haus in Lake Jackson.
“We don’t have an end time for the block party; it’s just until everyone goes home,” Vincent said. “We’re going to have some live music and people can just hang out. We want to continue the camaraderie from the hike.”
Many of the vendors in attendance will provide information about counseling services and outreach programs in the area.
“This really shows the support that Brazoria County shows its veterans and the resources that our veterans have. Everyone knows a veteran,” Vincent said. “It’s good information that they can pass on.”
Vincent is still in need of items for both the silent and live auctions.
“People can donate anything that’s new or homemade,” Vincent said. “Anything from hunting/fishing equipment, gift cards, to services like fishing trips.”
VOW 22 is also in need of volunteers for set-up before the event and tear down at the end. Volunteers may also stay the length of the hike.
For information or to donate money or an auction item, contact Vincent at 979-583-3811 or Stephanie Vincent at stephanie@vow22.org.
