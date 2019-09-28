FREEPORT
After experiencing violent weather through virtual reality goggles, kindergartner Christopher Rodriguez said it was scary but fun.
Other Freeport Elementary students and their parents enjoyed the realistic virtual reality fun and other stimulating STEM activities Wednesday at the school’s first STEM Together Night of the school year.
STEM is a form of hands-on learning that incorporates science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It gets students excited about learning and the world beyond the walls of the school, Freeport Elementary STEM teacher Melanie Cooper said.
The theme for Wednesday’s STEM Together Night was extreme weather. With the help of Freeport Elementary staff and volunteers, students and parents visited seven different stations that fit the theme, Principal Maria Espinoza said.
Throughout the evening, students played meteorologist, explored robotics, learned about earthquakes and made kites to explore weather.
Parent Alma Rios helped her daughter, Ximena Rios, make a kite using orange tissue paper. It is nice to be able to bond with her daughter and see how excited she gets when participating in these activities, Alma Rios said.
“Just look at her face,” Rios said, pointing to her smiling daughter.
At another station, children used a water bottle, water and glitter of their choice to make a sensory bottle to calm the storms within. School counselor Cheryl Young was there helping students with their sensory bottles and giving parents flyers with tips on handling temper tantrums. She said sensory bottles are one way to calm children who are upset.
Outside, children explored wave erosion by making waves in plastic bins containing water and sand, simulating the beach.
“The bigger the splash, the more fun they have,” paraprofessional educator Susan Alvarado said, laughing.
Freeport Elementary hosts children from pre-kindergarten to first grade. Alvarado said the STEM activities help to create a strong base their students can build on for their future education.
All seven stations presented opportunities for the students to learn in an exciting way and to bond with their parents. The activities chosen for STEM Together Nights are all tied back to the real world and help to get children future-ready, Cooper said.
Industries in the area are heavily involved with STEM Together Nights. Volunteers from different companies come to teach students about the links between the activities and jobs in the industry, Cooper said.
Olin engineer Evan Tiffany helped coordinate the events, emphasizing it as time for families, teachers and community volunteers to be together and have fun while educating the students.
A couple of years ago, Tiffany got in touch with the counselor at the time and mentioned he and some people were interested in reading to the kids. He said she had other plans in mind.
“She was like, ‘Oh you are engineers, we can use you.’ So we started growing and we did some hands-on mentoring activities during the school day with the kids, and then we started doing these STEM nights with the families,” Tiffany said.
The elementary school puts on STEM nights every month, each with a different theme, Espinosa said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.