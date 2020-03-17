Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta wants residents to take social distancing seriously and avoid large groups of people.
Brazoria County has 380,000 people and only 325 hospital beds, with an additional surge in capacity that could bring that total to 408, if needed, he said in a live conference via Facebook Live on Tuesday. Only 35 of those hospital beds are intensive care beds.
“We have a very finite list of resources, and we are trying not to crush our healthcare systems, because most of those beds are already taken with folks who have the flu, moms having babies” surgery cases and non-coronavirus emergencies, Sebesta said.
Sebesta signed a disaster declaration for Brazoria County on Tuesday morning that allows him broad authorities in an emergency. With that authority, he announced closure of the county library and museum through March 30.
County offices are open, but will be working with skeleton crews until the end of the week. He urged people with business with the county to call ahead and see if they can take care of it online or by mail.
The disaster declaration, spelled out in Section 418 of the Texas government code, allows Sebesta to authorize quick purchases and to track costs and later submit those to the state and federal agencies for reimbursement.
“Government, by nature, is slow. Section 418 gives us a lot more flexibility to act and react,” he said.
It also grants Sebesta authority to close restaurants and bars to on-site dining, an action Sebesta did not take Tuesday.
"At this time, no, but it’s always on the table,” Sebesta said. "I hope that people will be responsible and do what they need to do.”
He discouraged people from dining in restaurants and encouraged the community to support local businesses in other ways.
Sebesta echoed government health officials in asking people to avoid gathering in large groups, and asked people to check on their elderly and immuno-compromised neighbors who might be feeling lonely and scared. Offer to run their errands, he said.
“Over the last few years, we have been through a lot together here in Brazoria County,” Sebesta said.
Through floods and hurricanes over the last few years, the county has seen no loss of life.
"This event is probably our most significant challenge that we’re going to be in for God knows how long,” he said.
Also today, Brazoria County Health Director Cathy Sbrusch announced the opening of the Health Medical Operation Center to increase surveillance and improve communication amongst response teams. A call center has also been set up, to address questions from residents.
The number is 979-864-2167. It is open from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Angleton, Brazosport, Sweeny, and Damon ISD announced Tuesday that schools will remain closed through April 10. Columbia-Brazoria ISD will announce a decision by 5 p.m. today, according to a post on their Facebook page.
