ANGLETON — COVID-19’s first claimed life in Brazoria County will not go unnoticed, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
A 75 to 85-year-old Pearland woman died three days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Sebesta said.
As 79 people in Brazoria County have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, the judge was upset but not surprised when he heard Monday morning of the first death of a county resident, he said.
“My thoughts and prayers definitely go out to that family,” Sebesta said. “These are the kind of things that are expected, but we fear the most.”
The woman died Sunday in the hospital, Sebesta said, after she tested positive for the virus Wednesday.
Although Sebesta sees signs of improvement, he implores everyone to do their part.
“I hope day-by-day people realize how serious this is,” Sebesta said. “We have had our first death and our first cases in West Columbia and Liverpool today. There is no area immune to this disease.”
Sebesta reiterated the importance to not flood the health systems.
“Personal protective equipment is in short supply, so we must slow the spread,” he said. “The wake-up calls have been out there in Italy and Washington state. People just need to pay attention.”
It is unknown if the victim had any underlying or pre-existing conditions, and Sebesta cited strict Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act guidelines that prohibit the release of any personal medical information, he said.
He was also unaware if the woman had contracted a more deadly disease such as pneumonia that caused her death or if the woman was at home or in a care facility when she contracted the virus, Sebesta said.
Pearland remains the hardest hit area within the county with 30 infected in its Brazoria County portion.
The judge will announce an upcoming Facebook Live within the next few days in order to update the county, Sebesta said.
