LAKE JACKSON — Firefighters kept a fire likely sparked by lightning from spreading to the house Friday evening, extinguishing it within 30 minutes of the call coming in, authorities said.
A 911 call came in at 7:21 p.m. reporting a house in the 200 block of Banyan Drive was on fire, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Carey Lankford said. No one was injured, he said.
“It doesn’t look like anybody was in the house at the time, and as far as we know, only one section of the house was damaged, and that’s the garage,” Lankford said. “It does not look like other portions of the house were affected.”
The fire started during a heavy downpour passing through southern Brazoria County at the time, likely aiding firefighters. Fire crews pronounced the fire out at 7:48 p.m. and remained on scene looking for hot spots.
“The scene is secured, for now,” Lankford said about 8 p.m. Friday. “It probably didn’t hurt that it was raining, at least with dampening the fire.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.