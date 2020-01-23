LAKE JACKSON
When Bobby Bellar was called by his insurance company to renew one of his policies, he had no idea he would be reconnecting with a woman who helped to save his life.
As Bellar described the events that took place Dec. 23 to his insurance representative on the phone, he recalls the agent said something about her employee administering CPR to a man who suffered a heart attack inside Walmart that same day.
As it would turn out, Doris Alvara, who works with Tim Keefe’s State Farm agency in Clute, was one of the people who assisted Bellar when he collapsed in the store that day, and the two had randomly reconnected by a chance encounter.
“Someone from State Farm called to ask me about my homeowner’s insurance and I said just had a heart attack so I was still recovering,” Bellar said.”We realized it was her employee who did my CPR.”
It had been a typical day running errands, Alvara said, until she was called to action.
“I was by the tire department and my husband was by the TV department,” Alvara said. “And my husband called to me saying a man had collapsed. There was another woman who was holding his head, and I quickly ran over and assisted with CPR.”
Alvara and the woman, Cynthia DeLeon, kept doing CPR for about 15 minutes until officers from the Lake Jackson Police Department arrived, Alvara said.
“We heard a man just fell and somebody asked if I knew CPR. … I couldn’t see his chest rising and I just kept praying,” DeLeon said. “I’m not a nurse, I’m just CPR-certified because I work in child care. It wasn’t just me by myself — it was a team of angels there.”
DeLeon and Alvara had the assistance of another unknown woman until help arrived, Alvara said.
While Alvara has worked with children for years and has been CPR-certified for a decade, she said she remained calm at the scene and just performed the task as diligently as she was able.
“It just happens that I was there,” Alvara said. “Other people assisted in helping to save the man. (Bellar) later called and found out I worked here … he showed up and said thank you — he brought a little thing of flowers.”
The small gesture was a little way to say thank you for saving his life, Bellar said.
“Well, all I remember is what Doris is telling me,” Bellar said. “I went to Walmart to pick up a prescription and I just fell out. … I believe some other lady started CPR and then Doris picked up from there. All the doctors were telling me Doris did perfect on the CPR, and if it hadn’t been for her, I’d be dead.”
Bellar said he doesn’t remember having any kind of chest pain at all during the incident.
“I feel like nothing ever happened now,” Bellar said.
Bellar said he’s so thankful to those who acted quickly and put their day on hold to stop and help him, including the first responders,
“If she hadn’t have done that CPR, I would be dead,” Bellar said. “She happened to be there. She’s the one that needs the praise, she’s the angel.”
