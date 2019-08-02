QUINTANA — All contractors were sent home from the Freeport LNG construction site after a gas leak Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The incident occurred during start up and cool down of LNG Train 1, a news release from Freeport LNG Public Information Officer Wendy Mazurkiewicz stated. As feed gas vented to a flare during the cooldown, there was a leak that vented gas to the atmosphere, according to the statement.
“The source of the leak was identified and isolated,” the emailed statement said. “This gas did not spread outside the process unit and there was no risk to the community.”
No one was injured in the incident, but contract employees were released and traffic temporarily restricted from coming onto Quintana Island as a precaution, according to the statement.
Freeport LNG’s Train 1 is on schedule to begin operations in September.
