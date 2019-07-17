FREEPORT
Teresa Ann Babcock and Officer Abigail Arias giggled as they poured bright yellow lemonade in small plastic cups for a line of thirsty residents piling into the Freeport Police Department.
Babcock’s Love with Lemons lemonade stand came to Freeport, raising money to benefit fallen and injured officers. Teresa Ann started Love With Lemons following the 2016 attacks on police officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Teresa Ann, 6, and her family decided to come to Freeport on their tour of Texas cities because they heard about honorary Officer Abigail Arias and were inspired by her story, father Robert Babcock said.
The lemonade stand is all about law enforcement and she is happy to hang out with her friend Abigail, Teresa Ann said.
“(It’s) for the police,” she said. “It is fun.”
Abigail was nearby, excited and happy to give lemonade to law enforcement officials who came in, she said.
“It fills me with lots of love,” she said.
Teresa Ann was later given an honorary Freeport Police Department badge from Police Chief Ray Garivey.
“We are glad to have you here,” he said. “I want you to have one of our badges.”
Abigail’s story of bravery made an impact with Teresa Ann and he’s proud to have both girls helping out law enforcement, Garivey said.
“They became friends and family like we all do when we meet Abigail,” he said. “We are honored that you are here.”
Luanne Salinas was next to the lemonade stand, accepting donations and selling scented candle wax to go toward Abigail and Babcock’s lemonade stand.
She felt inspired hearing about the girl’s stand, Salinas said.
“My heart is huge for something like this,” she said.
This is an adorable way to raise funds for a worthy cause, Brandy Labban said.
“It is very cute,” she said. “They are doing a great job.”
It is special that the two young girls were able to meet and unite for Love with Lemons, said Ruben Arias, Abigail’s father.
“It is amazing,” he said. “This is all God’s work. For them to meet the way they did, it is not a coincidence. It is just a blessing. It really is.”
He is moved by seeing the community turn out and support for his daughter’s cause, Babcock said.
“It feels great,” he said. “That’s what the idea is. Get the community to come out here and support each other.”
People need to remember that law enforcement needs support because they go through hardship, Babcock said.
“They are human beings just like all of us are,” he said.
