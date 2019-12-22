SURFSIDE BEACH
T he crowds at the beach are generally thinner than in the summer. Some dedicated surfers, however, are not put off by the cold, and braved the waves dressed as Santa Claus for a Saturday of holiday fun.
Surfin’ Santas was the brainchild of Surfside Tourism Chair Michelle Booth and resident Austin Campbell, and serves as a way to draw people out to Surfside Beach during the offseason. Campbell owns the School of Surf with Margarey Valdez, who watched the event from the shore.
“We just decided it would be a lot of fun to see the surfers in Santa suits on surfboards out in the water,” Booth said.
“I don’t think any other city in Texas is doing it,” she said.
For the first year, Campbell spread the word to the local surfers, all of whom responded well to the idea, he said.
This year was the second, and while it was colder than last year, there were more waves, Booth said.
The waves this year were what the surfers call “knee-high,” which is about 1 to 1 1/2 feet, Campbell said.
“On a good day, we get a strong wind coming on, and then the wind turns around offshore, we could get 3- to 4-foot swells,” he said.
In an ideal situation, the wind blows toward the shore to build the waves, and a front comes down and blows out from the shore, which stands the waves up and makes them clean, Campbell said.
“In the wintertime, you get more of those fronts that are blowing from the north so that’s why you get these clean, clean waves,” he said.
Part of the purpose of the event is to show it’s possible to have fun at the beach even when it’s not summer, Campbell said. While the event is intended to draw people to Surfside during the offseason, it also serves to give the residents — and anyone who would like to participate — a way to come together for some fun.
“We’re just a tight community and we like to have fun,” Booth said.
This year’s event might have had more spectators than last, but there were fewer surfers involved due to the cold weather, Booth said.
Cold or not, the surfers were committed, at least for a while, she said.
“They were great sports,” Booth said.
About a dozen surfers braved water with a temperature in the high 50s in order to participate in the event. To help them warm up after coming in from the waves, surfers were provided with hot sliders, mini pig-in-a-blankets and warm drinks.
Along the shore, more than 100 spectators watched the Santas surf. Some people watched from the decks of beachfront houses, and some spectators drove from as far as Houston to participate.
“We’ve had people that drove from The Woodlands to come see this,” Booth said.
Among those visiting from Houston were Carl Stienbarger and his wife.
“We come to this event every year,” he said. “It’s the Surfside atmosphere. The surfers are all very different people and they’re very great.”
