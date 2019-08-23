LAKE JACKSON — It is a race against the clock with the return of Brazosport College’s theater event, where plays have to be written, cast and performed in just 24 hours.
The 1 Revolution 24-hour play starts at 8 p.m. today, with authors having 11 hours to create a 10-page play. At 7 a.m. Saturday, the scripts are delivered to the directors. At 8 a.m. residents can show up and be cast in the shows (no auditions, people are just assigned a role) and teams have until 8 p.m. that night to get the show ready for a performance.
Residents interested in acting in these 10-page plays can show up Saturday morning to Brazosport College’s Seidule Drama Theatre, 500 College Drive, event organizer Carrie Baker said.
“This is a great way to get your feet wet, and if you just have a day, then that is all you need to give us,” she said. “You show up at 8 a.m. and we cast you in a show. Right now we need a lot of actors.”
The majority of shows will have a common topic, Baker said.
“We usually devise a theme so everything kind of fits together,” she said.
Directors will assign roles, and anyone who shows up can participate, Baker said.
“Everybody will get cast,” she said. “Everyone who shows up will get a part.”
The event, started by Center for the Arts and Sciences Executive Director Wes Copeland more than 10 years ago, is fast-paced and a short time commitment for residents, Baker said.
“It is interesting,” she said. “It is something different.”
Copeland used the concept to entertain children displaced by Hurricane Katrina, he said. He is grateful to see the college carry on the idea and involve the community, Copeland said.
“I’m glad that it’s continuing,” he said. “It brings some people into the arts community that may be a bit timid.”
Residents nervous about acting will not be forced to have a leading role, Baker said.
“We ask, ‘Do you want a big role or a small role?’” she said. “There is a place for everybody in theater.”
Theater is exploring another side of oneself and everyone can be an artist, Baker said.
“Theater is fun and it is a chance to step out of who you are and be somebody else for a little bit,” she said.
