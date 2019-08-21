DANBURY — When students walked through the doors of Danbury Elementary on the first day of school, it was a special moment for faculty and staff, Principal Jennifer Williams said.
That’s because it would be the building’s last first day, and the atmosphere was noticeably charged with emotions.
“There was a definite energy in the air,” Williams said. “You could hear it in the hallways, people were just like, ‘Wow, this is the last year here.’ It’s really bittersweet.”
As students filtered down the blue hallways of the 68-year old building, which once served as the high school and junior high, kids were seen swinging lunchboxes and stopping to hug a favorite teacher.
“I think maybe the kids aren’t as aware of the change. I mean, they know they’re going to a new building and they’re excited,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of memories here.”
Doris Elaine Lewis said she remembers the building as a high school.
“My locker was down that hallway,” Lewis said, pointing toward a wing of the school that remains unchanged and filled with nostalgia. “I went to high school here and so did my mom.”
Lewis is now a second-grade teacher at the elementary and has been with the district for 25 years. While her memories of the school she grew up in are cherished, she said that doesn’t stop her excitement about the new building now under construction.
“As a staff member, I can’t wait to get into the new school,” Lewis said.
The current elementary is separated into two buildings, one for pre-kindergartners through first grade and the other for second through fourth grade, Williams said.
“It’ll be nice in the new facilities when we’re all together and have a lot more space,” Williams said.
The 76,000-square-foot building will have an additional classroom for each grade, allowing the school’s capacity to double if needed, Williams said. Current enrollment in the elementary is 340 students.
The new elementary school, scheduled to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 school year, is a project former Superintendent Greg Anderson placed high on his priority list.
“This is one more dawn on the beginning of a beautiful future,” Anderson said at the groundbreaking of the new school in May.
While the community will look back fondly on the old elementary school building, it won’t be demolished or forgotten, Williams said. She said there have been discussions about using the building for CTE classrooms and using the gym as a practice gym.
“I think I’d be sad if they ever did decide to tear the building down,” Lewis said, adding so many fond memories were created throughout the years.
The new building is tailored toward elementary students so it’ll be bright and colorful with everything they need, Williams said.
“There’s definitely mixed emotions, but I think as we get into the year, there are also frustrations about not having extra space or everything we need,” Williams said. “So the overall feeling we’re left with is excitement at moving forward.”
