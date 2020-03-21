JONES CREEK BUSINESSES COMPLYING WITH ORDER
Jones Creek extended its disaster declaration and approved an ordinance to follow the governor’s executive orders during a by-phone meeting Thursday evening, Marshal William Tidwell said.
“With us doing that, as far as the gathering part of it, the churches here are going to adhere to that,” Tidwell said.
It will also require all in-town restaurants to offer only to-go, drive-thru or delivery service, which they are already doing, he said.
“Everyone’s cooperating fairly well; there’s been no issue,” Tidwell said.
City hall is closed to the public, but residents are still welcome to go there and call from outside, he said. City staff can tell them how much they owe for a bill, then they can put it in the drop box, he said.
The marshal’s office is sanitizing cars and their office twice a shift, Tidwell said.
Jones Creek is doing OK, but the panic has reached them, he said.
“I’ve seen people I never thought in my life I’d hear them say that they’re scared,” Tidwell said.
Next week, the council will call a meeting to discuss delaying May elections, he said.
Park events canceled, beach facilities closed
Any and all group events happening in Brazoria County park facilities are canceled, Brazoria County Parks Director Bryan Frazier said.
Quintana Beach County Park and Follett’s Island access points remain open, and people can still visit the park.
“This situation is really just so fluid, so we are just trying to gauge what the crowds are, and what makes the most sense for our area,” Frazier said. “Though our parks remain open to the public, we strongly discourage people from congregating in groups.”
The case is similar in Freeport, where park facilities at Bryan Beach including the Bryan Beach State Recreational Center, all rental facilities and all museums have closed until further notice, but the beach is open Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“While we are aware that events are changing rapidly, city staff has made efforts multiple times a day to clean any and all surfaces on the outdoor parks,” Kelty said.
Surfside keeps beach open
Surfside Beach will adhere to the governor’s executive orders, but its public beaches also remain open.
“The beaches are public and they remain open,” a U.S. Coast Guard representative said. “But people should stay vigilant and safe.”
Surfside beaches will have access limited to 10 or fewer people, Surfside Mayor Larry Davidson said.
“We’re going to do the best that we can to ensure that we don’t have more than 10 people on the beach at a time,” he said. “We’re working on having barricades and the proper signage ready to keep the area safe.”
Surfside Beach council also voted to delay elections and extend the disaster declaration until April 3, following CDC, local, and regional recommendations, city staff said.
Elections will be postponed elections from May 2 to Nov. 3 after a unanimous vote.
Clute delays elections
All city council members and necessary staff attended a special emergency meeting Thursday and unanimously voted to delay future meetings and elections.
The public was invited to comment via Facebook.
“We spent most of the day determining which would be the best online platform for public interaction, and we are going to try Facebook Live for the time being,” Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said. “It’s the most user-friendly way for us to have public communication.”
Elections will be postponed elections from May 2 to November 3 after a unanimous vote. The council also unanimously voted to delay all future meetings due to requests from the declaration of disaster and orders from the state government.
Oyster Creek plans to continue meeting
The City of Oyster Creek signed a disaster declaration and issued a state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The declaration will not have an expiration date and will be addressed as the situation progresses, Mayor Justin Mills said.
The council plans to host its next meeting April 2 even though Gov. Abbott’s executive orders restricting social gatherings of 10 or more people last until April 3.
“If things change between now and then, we will look at other options to make sure we have a meeting,” Mills said. “Whether it’s the county park, outside of the council, or the man cave, we will figure it out.”
Council pitched ideas of teleconferences or Skype conferences, but did not want to buy new products they deemed unnecessary.
West Columbia keeps local elections in May
The City of West Columbia voted unanimously to extend their disaster declaration in light of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders Thursday evening.
Despite the declaration, the May 2 elections will continue as scheduled due to Columbia-Brazoria ISD announcing the same, Mayor Laurie Kincannon said.
“We already employed a number of safeguards for the safety of our staff and citizens,” Kincannon said. “Citizens are being encouraged to do business online or by phone to minimize face-to-face interactions.”
Election offices and clerk stations will have plexiglass and safeguards installed in the coming days, Kincannon said.
Alvin City Hall closed
Alvin announced Friday afternoon the public will be closed out of City Hall and the Public Services Facility through April 2.
Residents should conduct business with the city over phone, mail, or email, officials say. Drive-thru windows and a nightly dropbox will also be provided for residents to pay in person.
City hall’s hours of operation will remain 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Alvin Animal Adoption Center also announced adjusted hours of Tuesday to Friday, 1-5 p.m. The Senior Center will close for staff and the public until further notice.
Brazosport Cares to have free farmers markets
Brazosport Cares Food Pantry in Freeport has been busy helping out families during the coronavirus crisis, and will continue to do so by holding their free farmers markets across Brazoria County.
“We’re going to continue to try the three farmers markets that we always do, and then continue to keep the pantry open on our Tuesday to Thursdays,” Development Associate Nicole Larson said.
The first was Friday. The second will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Sweeny Elementary School, 709 N. Sycamore St., and will also be drive-thru only, Larson said. The third will be April 1 at the pantry, 916 N. Gulf Blvd. in Freeport, Larson said.
Statewide eviction proceedings suspended
The Texas Supreme Court issued an emergency order Thursday suspending residential eviction proceedings through April 19, unless there is a threat of physical hard or criminal activity.
“This decision by the Texas Supreme Court offers a lifeline to many Texans who are beginning to feel the economic impact of COVID-19,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.