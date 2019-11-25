CLUTE
M ore than 400 eighth-grade students took over Brazosport College on Friday to learn about different career paths would help them choose a track once they enter high school, organizers of the Junior Achievement ‘It’s My Future’ program said.
With more high schools forming coursework geared toward a specific field, the opportunity to hear from law enforcement, medical personnel, plant engineers and people in other professions is a way to develop students’ interest, Brazosport Christian School Information Technology Director Jullye Lashlee said.
“This is kind of a great way for students to come and ask questions about careers they may not have known existed,” Lashlee said. “We just came from a session with (University of Texas Medical Branch), and there are just so many career options within that field some of the kids wouldn’t have thought of.”
Between 9 a.m. and noon, students made rounds to 15 breakout sessions with professionals from a variety of careers, Lashlee said.
The students took part in demonstrations, PowerPoint presentations and brief overviews about different positions, with the opportunity to ask questions.
The event is a capstone to a six-week program that students from Angleton Christian School, Brazosport Christian School, Damon ISD, Sweeny Junior High and West Brazos Junior High participate in, Junior Achievement President Kim Effenberger said in an email.
“Some of the students have been really interested and asked a lot of questions, and some you can tell aren’t all that interested right now,” Lashlee said. “But overall, everyone has been really excited.”
Every 15 minutes, students rotated to different sessions, led by their educators.
Following the breakout meetings, students toured the college and ate lunch before heading back to their schools, Effenberger said.
“I think this is just a really great opportunity for kids to hear about different career paths from a variety of people,” Lake Jackson Police Department Officer John Hogan said.
The exposure is just as necessary for the students as it is for local law enforcement, Hogan said.
“We’re hurting for candidates right now,” Hogan said. “Sometimes social media doesn’t really help, but I also think we need to do a better job of recruiting.”
Providing kids with information about different career opportunities before they enter high school will allow them time to figure out what they like and dislike about certain jobs before graduating, which is crucial, Lashlee said.
Throughout the day, students’ feedback about the event was really positive, Hogan said.
“What I’ve noticed today is more females are interested, which is great because unfortunately this has been a male-dominated profession,” Hogan said. “So their reactions today have just been great. It’s been really positive. I haven’t seen anyth ing negative so far.”
