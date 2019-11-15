ANGLETON — Brazoria County is rapidly expanding, so it needs the infrastructure, courthouses, hospitals, schools and housing to accommodate the growth. Officials are making sure they prepare all of those things, they said at the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Community Luncheon on Thursday.
Angleton’s tax base is expanding with investment by restaurants, housing communities and industrial projects, Councilman John Wright said at the luncheon at Central Brazoria County Business Park.
Many of those restaurants are renovating existing buildings, which keeps an old town feel, he said.
“We are holding onto our history while embracing the future,” Wright said.
The downtown area used to be a “ghost town,” he said, but now it is necessary to watch for pedestrians on the weekends.
There are 15 to 20 residential communities wanting to come into Angleton because of its central location, great schools and drainage, Wright said. Mulberry Landing is expected to build 450 homes at Highway 288 and Highway 35, he said, while another developer is eyeing about 600 homes near Angleton High School.
These rooftops could add to the population that’s expected to skyrocket to 725,000 people by 2045, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The 2020 census is expected to show the county’s population is just shy of 400,000 people, he said.
That is why the courthouse is in desperate need of expansion, which was built when the county had about 136,000 people, Sebesta said.
“We need to build that now,” he said.
County administrators are interviewing architects next week and plan to hire architects and construction management for the courthouse project by the end of the year, Sebesta said. They hope to start construction by mid-2021, he said.
“It’s going to be quite exciting,” Sebesta said.
UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus is also factoring that population growth since everyone has health needs, Hospital Administrator Beth Reimschissel said. Fitting everyone into appointments is part of the hospital’s strategic plan, she said.
The hospital expanded into Angleton because they saw the need there, Reimschissel said, and hope to continue to fill that need.
Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said since voters approved a $90 million bond, the district will move toward building a new career technology education center soon. Construction will hopefully begin by the summer, he said.
The district is creating a bond oversight committee that will consist of community members including a board member, teachers and students, Edwards said. These are the people most affected by the bond issue and committee along with internal controls will assure they spend tax dollars in an appropriate manner, he said.
The future of Angleton has great promise, Wright said.
