More heavy rainfall expected through the afternoon prompoted school officials to cancel activities and have optional early release of students.
The National Weather Service expanded a flash flood warning into parts of Brazoria County, including Pearland and Alvin, until 4:30 p.m.
Angleton ISD canceled all after-school activities and athletic practices. Spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers issued an alert to parents that buses would be running 30 minutes early and parents would be allowed to get their children early if they would like to do so.
Subvarsity football games at Fulshear High School are canceled, Sweeny ISD announced in a written statement, but all other school activities will carry on as usual. Dismissal times will also remain on the regular schedule as the school continues to watch weather updates, according to the statement.
Junior Varsity football at Brazosport High School and volleyball at Brazoswood High School are both canceled today, but all other activities are scheduled as normal, Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said.
Angleton Christian School also called off its scheduled volleyball game today.
Heavy rain continues to fall across large sections of Brazoria County. Drivers are reminded not to attempt to drive through flooded streets and to keep travel to a minimum.
