L ast year, the owners of Grapevine Gifts in Lake Jackson finished paying off the credit cards they opened to retain their merchandise and stay open after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“Here we go again,” owner Ronnie Martin said. “People don’t have a clue what’s getting ready to happen to this town, to this community.”
Dorothy Norsworthy, who owns Four Seasons Travel in Brazoria, is still paying her Small Business Association loan from Hurricane Harvey back, but said further SBA assistance will be necessary to stay afloat.
“It sucks because my house flooded in Harvey and I was in Brazoria,” Norsworthy said. “We were forced to close our businesses for two weeks during that time.”
Owners still have to pay bills even though businesses aren’t getting any patrons, Martin said.
“Our rent doesn’t stop,” he said. “Our insurance doesn’t stop, our alarm system, you can’t get rid of. You’ve got your electric bill, you’ve got your gas bill.”
If Grapevine Gifts did $10,000 worth of sales in a month, they would lose money, he said. Rent alone is $3,500 and electricity is $300 to $500, Martin said.
“My landlord doesn’t care, he wants his money,” he said.
The gift shop had done $98 in sales for the day at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
“Businesses are going to have a hard time staying open,” he said.
ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE
The Small Business Administration, or SBA, designated COVID-19 as a qualifying event for Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses and private nonprofits. The Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce is urging members to start their paperwork to get these loans immediately.
“It’s going to be very detrimental, very devastating to our local business,” chamber President and CEO Sandra Shaw said.
Now is the time to apply for these loans and start getting through the red tape, she said.
“It’ll take a while to get through the paperwork,” Shaw said. “If they’re going to do it, they need to start soon.”
Businesses could be eligible for loans of up to $2 million if the SBA determines they are unable to obtain credit elsewhere, according to information from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The interest rate on these loans will not exceed 4 percent per year, according to SBA’s website.
Affected businesses must fill out an estimated disaster economic injury worksheet to certify the business suffered substantial economic injury and submit it to the Texas Department of Emergency Management at TDEMPARecovery@tdem.texas.gov. Once Texas receives five validated worksheets, Gov. Greg Abbott will request the Economic Injury Disaster Declaration. Each county will need to submit at least one valid worksheet to be included in the declaration, but additional counties can be added to the declaration later.
Visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/EIDLLoans for more information.
EFFECTS ALREADY
Houston, Dallas and Austin have already closed all bars and restricted restaurants to take-out or delivery options. Brazos Mall closed at 7 p.m. Wednesday and doesn’t expect to reopen until April 1.
Also today, Abbott is expected to make an announcement regarding all bars and restaurants in the state.
All of the trips Norsworthy had booked guests for March and April are canceled, she said.
“I’ve got people who are in full-blown panic mode … ‘go ahead and cancel my trips that are in July,’” she said.
It’s unclear how her business will fare in the coming months, Norsworthy said.
“Right now we’re just taking it day by day,” she said.
Kids Party Planet has seen a bit of a decline, but it so far has maintained business as usual, owner Patrick Ratliff said. He and the other owners were discussing their next steps Wednesday, and the SBA loan is something they would consider, he said.
“It seems like last week, even though we had parties last week, it didn’t seem like a lot of people came out,” Ratliff said.
The large party facility on Plantation Drive in Lake Jackson has relatively high overhead costs, he said.
“We’re a new company, we’ve only been open eight months,” Ratliff said. “This could be catastrophic for us.”
They have added hand sanitizer stations and additional cleaning, and let patrons know they can cancel kids’ birthday parties, he said.
“I guess time will tell,” Ratliff said.
LONG-TERM
There are some estimates of social distancing having to last up to 18 months, which would permanently close many businesses, Martin said.
“The only way we’ll stay open is if people shop local instead of going to Amazon,” he said.
Undoubtedly, fewer patrons will visit local stores and restaurants, Martin said.
“Business lost is business lost, you never get it back,” he said. “To stay open you’re going to have to borrow money.”
But that’s not a simple task for small businesses, Martin said.
“We’re a small guy, we can’t even get a normal loan,” he said.
Small businesses are who people turn to when doing a fundraiser for a funeral, the Rotary Club or events, Martin said. People should support small businesses in these trying times, since Amazon doesn’t put their names on the back of local jerseys, he said.
“Whether people realize it or not, the small businesses are the heart of the community,” Norsworthy said.
The lack of business will have a rippling effect, she said.
“The real trickle is going to be six months to a year from now when these little leagues need uniforms and stuff,” Norsworthy said.
But with people already booking cruises for November and February, she remains optimistic.
“I think we’re gonna be fine,” she said. “I think it’s going to be tough, but we’re definitely going to need our community to pull together and support the local businesses.”
Martin is also relying on community, he said.
“We’re Texans, we don’t depend on the government,” Martin said. “We depend on Brazoria County and the people we grew up with.”
