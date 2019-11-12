ANGLETON — Freeport’s former city manager pleaded guilty Tuesday to portions of an aggregated theft charge related to stealing more than $223,000 from the city, court documents show.
Jeffrey Scott Pynes, 53, faces up to 99 years in prison when Judge Terri Holder sentences him next year, but is also eligible for probation.
“There is no plea bargain,” District Attorney Jeri Yenne said. “Jeff Pynes pled open to the court.”
This means there will be a contested sentencing hearing Jan. 21, where the state will seek penitentiary time and the defendant will seek probation, she said.
Pynes will not be able to appeal his plea, according to the agreement he signed Tuesday morning.
He pleaded guilty to four of eight paragraphs in the indictment, court records show, and pleaded “no contest” to the remaining four paragraphs, which is a plea of neither guilt nor innocence.
Pynes was arrested on the first-degree felony theft by public servant charge on June 22, 2018 and was released on a $45,000 bond the next day, online records show.
Freeport officials and Pynes agreed on a “mutual termination” in November 2017. He had been the city manager since October 2008 and was the city’s police chief for more than two years before that.
(3) entries
we will see where this goes from here.
Probation as a sentence would be an insult to the citizens of the city of Freeport who interested Mr. Pynes.
Correction. Probation would be an insult to the citizens of the city of Freeport who trusted Mr. Pynes.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.