WEST COLUMBIA — ‘Where history and progress do a two-step” is a fitting motto for the richness and importance West Columbia brings not only to those residents who call it home but also to how Texas became a state.
Shops and boutiques dot the downtown area as families enjoy its rural beauty and progressive comforts, but on this date 183 years ago, West Columbia became the first capitol of the Republic of Texas, securing its valuable role in history.
That role is something Mayor Laurie Kincannon is trying to draw more attention to in the near future.
“I don’t say that I was born and raised in West Columbia,” Kincannon said. “I say I was born and adopted and brought to West Columbia. My parents were very active in the community. My first job was in C-BISD as a Texas history teacher. I just loved history from an early age.”
Kincannon has been working diligently with representatives who are in support of her efforts to expand awareness and education to residents on a larger scale.
“I am working with a state agency with the support of state representatives to make greater recognition for West Columbia a reality,” Kincannon said.
Next to City Hall sits a replica of the Texas House of Representatives as it was in 1836. Constructed in the mid-1970s, the building is a reminder of where Texas came from, said life-long resident Wes Griggs.
Griggs’ parents were on a committee that helped to erect the building and bring some important context and history to West Columbia.
“The (committee) had to come up with the design and they employed an architect,” Griggs said. “The design was based on a photo (of the building) before it blew down in a 1900 hurricane. There were sketches contemporaries made of it and they built a replica with donations from all over the geographic area. It was furnished, to the best of their ability, with what might have been there when congress convened.”
Available to see by appointment only, the building is a physical reminder of the profound history a seemingly quiet town offered Texas.
“The importance was that (West) Columbia played a pivotal role in the creation of this republic,” Griggs said. “ It was selected because they had a printing press and could print out reports of what congress was doing. (The founders) felt it was important that what people were doing in this area had that memento and bit of history.”
Kincannon’s decade-long mission has been to bring the importance of West Columbia to a wider audience and develop a nonprofit that can fundraise, without using taxpayer dollars, to build a replica Senate building in addition to the existing house of Representatives building.
“West Columbia is just as important,” Kincannon said. “We don’t get the recognition we deserve. It’s been my mission over the last ten years to get more recognition. So even though we don’t have the actual buildings, we do have the replica and I hope we can build more.”
The current replica doesn’t sit on the actual site of the original building, however. The land owned by Walgreens on Highway 35 was deeded for a small park where Kincannon wrote 21 history markers about the Republic of Texas and how it became a state. Visitors can walk through the area and learn about the role West Columbia played in Texas’ beginning, Kincannon said.
The city has also seen many important figures in its history, Kincannon said.
“As I tell people in the state of Texas, Texas cannot tell their story without including Columbia” Kincannon said. “It wouldn’t be complete. Stephen F. Austin died here. Santa Ana was a prisoner in Columbia for many months. Sam Houston was nominated as the first president of the Republic of Texas.”
Griggs agreed that “it’s goosebumps kind of stuff” to think that those real people and real moments happened within the boundaries of West Columbia.
It’s Kincannon’s goal to pass on that love of history and knowledge to the people in the community. Though she doesn’t have a timeline about when she thinks another replica building may be in the works, she hopes to keep sharing stories until she does know.
“I think over the last few years, our own people have become more aware of our history,” Kincannon said. “We organized a ‘be a tourist in your own town’ event.’ ... We’re building community pride in our history.”
